From 1 to 5 November will come to a happy luck and wishes for 4 signs of the Zodiac
Very soon the long-awaited November for the four zodiac signs that have cherished the period of fulfillment of desires.
Winter come into its own, and already November 1-5 will be considered as a lucky period when it is safe to make a wish.
Mercury and the Sun are moving in the same direction. Background to move them would be such a constellation as Libra and Virgo.
And the mighty Jupiter will be in Ophiuchus.
This is a landmark period for certain characters who need time to catch your luck by the tail.
All the secret dreams will come true, and all the problems will go away.
There comes a happy time when luck will be in the first place.
The last October days, like magic, will make all who do not believe in a miracle, to feel the approach of unforgettable delight.
Taurus astrologers promise to hold this five-day period in perfect harmony.
It’s no wonder they recently worked hard, sometimes forgetting about the rest.
Despite the short period, luck Bulls will visit more than once. Such luck is not peculiar to all the signs of the Zodiac.
A large income will finally bring a favorite business, in which the Bulls have invested a lot of effort, time and money.
You will become a leader in their field, you will learn about and make profitable offers that you cannot refuse.
Sleepless nights were not in vain, success will give you the extension of your favorite things.
The Taurus has long been a cherished desire and only in early November, it will be able to be fulfilled.
You will begin to build your dream home, good finances at this stage will allow you to do this.
Dev is difficult to name successful people, despite the hard work.
But Fate doesn’t forget about them, sometimes sending gifts.
That’s just Virgo are not always able to properly dispose of such surprises.
And all because they are constantly thinking about the endless stream of work that is placed upon their shoulders.
As the water cycle in nature and Virgo, constantly spinning in a circle, forgetting about the rest and not giving dreams.
The universe will always reward Virgins, they should just ask, but as a rule, these signs please desired not for themselves but for loved ones.
Then, puzzled his eyebrows and wonder why other things are faring better than they have.
But, as in all representatives of the zodiacal circle, the Virgins have their dearest wish, which they prefer to remain silent.
Virgin rejoice, 1-5 Nov desire the universe will hear and it will perform at 100%.
You will be happy like small children and share their happiness with other people.
Scales will spend the last days of October in the constellation of mercury and the Sun.
The result of this strength and wisdom will be the fulfillment of desires of the balance.
First Scales, as a constantly alternating sign, will not believe in happiness, but then realize that God heard their prayers, and they were given over.
The five-day November period, 24 hours a day will delight luck, and good circumstances.
You will feel lucky under the control of Fortune.
At this time, all doubt Weights will depart on the second plan, they will enjoy the well-deserved attention, like a true spoiled child.
Capricorns are not accustomed to prove their case, they already know what is worthy in this life.
Their main quality is dedication and perseverance will help them to get back to leadership position.
Capricorns always get what they want, they do not doubt in their abilities and stand firmly on his feet.
But representatives of the sign Capricorn, I am convinced that happiness does not consist in mere money.
For the complete satisfaction requires the fulfillment of a personal wish.
That’s what Capricorns often think at night, and crying into the pillow.
Do not bypass fate and Capricorn.
Your cherished wish be fulfilled in the period 1 – 5 November.
It is linked to personal emotions and involvement in the life of a loved one.