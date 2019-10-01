From 15 to 59 thousand. Published salaries of all deputies of the Verkhovna Rada
MPs IX convocation received their first paycheck. Now most earned the first Vice-speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk – 59 300 hryvnia.
The lowest amount was received by Anna Kovalenko from “public Servants” – 15 900 hryvnia, writes LIGA.net. The parliamentary authority was terminated because at the beginning of September she was appointed Deputy head of the GTC.
The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov make 50 500 UAH, the second Deputy speaker Elena Kondratyuk – 49 800 hryvnia.
As earned, the heads of factions and groups:
- David Arakhamiya (“servant of the people”) – 43 800 UAH
- Yury Boiko and Vadim Rabinovich (the”Opposition platform for life”) – 38 400 37 500 UAH
- Yulia Tymoshenko (“Fatherland”) – 37 200 hryvnia
- Arthur Gerasimov and Irina Gerashchenko (“European Solidarity”) – 42 46 100 and 300 hryvnia
- Sergey Rakhmanin (“Voice”) – 44 200 hryvnia
- Taras Batenko and Victor Cooper (“future”) – at 45 200 hryvnia.
The wrestler from “public Servants” Jean Beleniuk, attended 33% of meetings, got 32 000 hryvnias of a salary. Svyatoslav Vakarchuk earned in September 45 200 hryvnia, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko – 42 000 hryvnia, and Putin’s godfather Victor Medvedchuk – 49 300 hryvnia. A former journalist of TV channel “1+1” Alexander Dubinsky received 43 300 hryvnia, and the ex-showman and parodist Alexander skichko – 43 000 hryvnia.
Full list of salaries of deputies:
