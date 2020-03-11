From a trip to quarantine: a story of an American who became infected in Egypt with coronavirus
7 Mar Matt Swider, typical American tourist, began to Twitter to talk about his journey to Egypt. It is unlikely that he knew that the trip would take a dramatic turn, writes Identity-mag.
Matt Swider, American online editor, arrived in Egypt on a tourist visit.
He wrote on Twitter about his every action and visits to interesting places, admiring the views and shared their thoughts. But suddenly he announced that he probably was infected by a coronavirus and is now in quarantine, although not complaining about health.
Initially, he was told that the test for mers was negative, but after said he was still positive.
Swider, said that he contracted an infectious disease, when he got on the cruise ship in Aswan, where, as reported later, many other people were also infected COVID-19.
After American arrested for suspected coronavirus, he still continued to describe what’s happening. He shared his new experience of flights aboard a military plane that brought him and the other 32 people in Marsa Matruh for hospitalization. The plane was carrying people on nine ambulances.
On arrival at Marsa Matruh, he updated the information on Twitter and confirmed he was a carrier of the virus, but at the moment his temperature 36.6. He also took the time to describe how it is treated doctors. According to him, they were real professionals who do their work efficiently and humanely. While in the hospital, he ate a healthy diet that reinforces the immune system, while still not shown, according to him, the signs of infection.
After a short stay in the hospital Swider said that he made another analysis, which confirmed that the coronavirus defeated. He also said that even though he loved Egypt and local doctors, but really missed his family, and asked that they let him go home.
