From any illness can protect the beer, the experts found out
Beer contains not only the toxic ethanol, but also many useful substances, which, theoretically, can protect the body from many diseases. In practice, all the beneficial effects of beer negates the toxic effects of alcohol, but the intoxicating drink still has more than impressive medical potential — say German researchers.
Employees of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg found that beer contains ISO-alpha-bitter acid, as well as xanthohumol. We are talking about chemicals which to some extent lowers the likelihood of fatty liver and help the body to suppress inflammation.
Acid, found in beer, may also have a positive effect on metabolism associated with glucose metabolism. In the result of beer can be considered as a preventive tool to combat obesity.
But in order for the nutrients from the beer began to have a noticeable effect on the organism, you need to regularly drink more than significant amounts of this alcoholic beverage. And this, of course, will cause health much more harm than good. In General, the treatment of beer will not lead to anything except the development of beer alcoholism, which, according to some scholars, is even more dangerous than ordinary alcohol.