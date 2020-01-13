From ‘blue moon’ to ‘cosmic kiss’: a spectacular astronomical phenomenon 2020
The year 2020 promises to be an unforgettable spectacle of professional astronomers and Amateurs to take a look at the night sky all over the world, writes the BBC.
In fact, in 12 months we will see 13 full moons, a few superlon, a “blue moon”, the kiss of planets, impressive starbursts and a total solar Eclipse. But about all under the order.
1. Four SUPERLINE and one blue
Superlon is an astronomical phenomenon when the full moon coincides with a perigee — point of closest approach of the moon and the Earth. At this time, the Moon looks much bigger and brighter than usual.
However, the supermoon is a very vague term, and not all astronomers agree with this definition. Hence the difference in scores for optimists in 2020 will be four supermoon, and for pessimists — only two, 9 March and 7 April.
The March full moon is called the full Moon the worms, because usually at this time of the thaw, and on the surface appear earthworms. And the April full moon is also called Pink because the American Indians linked it with the emergence of the first spring flowers of the wild Phlox.
Two questions SUPERLINE happen on 9 February and 7 may; according to some scholars, these days the Moon will not be large enough to SUPERLINE. It’s a Snow moon, because at this time usually occur heavy snowfalls, and the Flower full moon.
And the first full moon this year will happen on January 10 and will be called Wolf, because at this time the wolves coming mating season and they howl most often.
But that’s not all. On October 31 we expect a “blue Moon”, and it’s not in color and that it is traditionally called the third full moon in an astronomical season that has four full moons instead of the usual three.
Today, however, the “blue Moon” is also called the second full moon per calendar month. Not easy all these astronomers.
2. “Star rain” Perseid
Meteor few people can surprise, but “Star rain” the Perseids is one of the most spectacular phenomena of the year. It happens every night from mid-July to mid-August, and for observation do not require special devices: when the sky flashes up to 80 meteors per hour, not to notice this in good weather is difficult.
It looks like the meteors fly out of the Northern constellation of Perseus, but in fact, the reason for this phenomenon is that the Earth passes through the remnants of comet swift-Tuttle.
This year the peak of the star rain, sometimes referred to as the “Tears of Saint Lawrence” will have on the night of 12 August.
3. Manhattanhenge
The people of new York this is a phenomenon familiar.
Four times a year, in December, January, may and July, the rising or setting sun shines through the streets of Manhattan, oriented from East to West. The name for this phenomenon combined Manhattan and the English Stonehenge, monument, Neolithic, built of stones, and, according to one version, served for astronomical observations.
Only in new York the role of stone blocks perform the skyscrapers, giving the show a different scale.
“Full sun” of Manhattanhenge can be observed twice a year: may 29 and July 13, but on 30 may and 12 July between skyscrapers appears smooth half of the sun is also a beautiful picture.
4. Meteor shower geminid
Along with the Perseids this star rain is considered one of the most spectacular night show, when at its peak in the sky flashes up to 120 shooting stars per minute.
The best time for observations is considered to be the night from 14 to 15 December, meteors, rushing with a speed of 70 kilometers per second, draw in the sky a bright band, burning up in dense layers of the atmosphere.
As in the case of the Perseids, one gets the impression that the meteors flying from the constellation Gemini, but it’s just an optical illusion. In fact, they broke away from the asteroid rotating around the Sun.
Star rain geminid is not only brightness, but also the abundance of colors. Many shooting stars are yellow, green, red and blue. This is due to the presence of oxides of different metals in the wreckage of the asteroid.
5. A total solar Eclipse
To see one of their most rare and appreciated by the astronomers of celestial phenomena — a total solar Eclipse will have to wait for the end of the year.
On December 14 the Moon is exactly between us and the Sun and the Earth will fall, the moon’s shadow.
The best Eclipse will be visible from the southern hemisphere. So if you have the ability and desire, it’s time to think about buying a ticket to New Zealand, Chile or Argentina. Southern Brazil is also good.
6. Extraterrestrial kiss
December 2020 promises to be rich in astronomical phenomena. On the eve of the winter solstice on December 21 will be connected Jupiter and Saturn. These planets will get so close in the sky that there is the illusion of space a kiss, though actually and will share millions of kilometers.