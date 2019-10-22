From Brooklyn Beckham’s new girlfriend
20-year-old began Dating the 27-year-old model.
The eldest son of the spouses of David and Victoria Beckham Brooklyn, which has long had relations with the model of Hanoi Cross, now clearly parted with it.
According to the newspaper The Sun with reference to insiders, the 20-year-old has managed to spin a new novel. Chosen one in Brooklyn was a 27-year-old model Phoebe TORRANCE.
“As long as they don’t flaunt their relationship, but Brooklyn and Phoebe already went on a few dates,” said the insider edition.
The first thing that drew the attention of fans of the Beckham family, is that the new fiancee of the guy is very similar to his star mother.
“Some Brooklyn friends even make fun of him because of this resemblance and say that he had an Oedipus complex, but he doesn’t pay any attention to this”, — stated in the message.
Interesting that Phoebe admitted that in his youth moonlighting that acted as a counterpart of Victoria Beckham.
“Phoebe admitted that he worked a double and Victoria early in his career. But I never thought that I could meet her in reality,” said insiders.
Note, the rumors that Brooklyn Beckham broke up with Hanoi Cross, appeared a few months ago. The stars stopped appearing together and share photos in a social network. This is not surprising, as the couple were quite emotional. In the spring of Brooklyn even got in a fight with Hanoi at the Cannes film festival.