From California to Hawaii on a surfboard: how 50-year-old athlete conquered the ocean. VIDEO
I think that the release was bad because you had a long hike? Look at Antonio de La Rosa, who spent 76 days in the ocean, sailing from California to Hawaii on the Board supporting (sup).
50-year-old Spaniard Antonio de La Rosa has passed all 2500 miles (4 million km) on the massive Board for supporting, the length of which was 21 feet (about 6.5 m).
“I like it because it’s hard,” said de La Rosa. On the trip, added de La Rosa, he rowed up to eight or ten hours each day and spent the night in a Board in a small hatch. He supported himself with the fact that ate dehydrated food, drank the heated water and even from time to time catching fish.
De La Rosa said that his visit can be described as “absolute loneliness and self-sufficiency”. But he noted that he had done all this in the name of a good cause: to raise awareness on the protection of the oceans from anthropogenic pollution.
On Board his ship, he even wrote the words “SAVE the OCEAN” and “NO plastic, NO networking, RECYCLE”.
“We are proud to have supported Antonio in this historic achievement,” said Galen Licht of Sea Trek, based in Sausalito kayaking, which helped organize the trip de La Rosa. In addition to the Sea Trek, a journey, Antonio was also supported at the yacht club in Waikiki.
“We we congratulate him on his outstanding achievements in the swim across the Pacific ocean on their own, said Mike Kelly, Commodore of the yacht club Waikiki, KHON. Hawaii have a long and well known history of seafarers who crossed the oceans to reach these shores and we are very pleased that Antonio was one of them.”