From Chicago to new York: on the North-Eastern United States is expected to extreme heat
In the North-Eastern United States — from Chicago to new York was set too high for the beginning of the summer temperature.
In the Chicago international airport midway for the first time since September of 2018 was recorded in the heat of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), writes ABC News.
In Denver thermometers also showed 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since September last year. At new York’s LaGuardia airport were also recorded temperature of 90 degrees for the first time this year.
In order to increase the temperature in Chicago, new York and Philadelphia could be officially considered a wave of strong heat, the temperature should be kept at a level no lower than 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) for three consecutive days. Forecasts for the next few days talking about what a cold snap can be expected.
The heat even reaches the parts of the Upper Midwest — in Minnesota for the weekend is expected to be 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius).
Severe weather
Many other regions continue to suffer because of the wet and wind and weather. In the evening of 26 June, on the South side of Chicago has dropped more than 4 inches (10 cm) of rain, which caused flash floods, disturbances in the traffic and led to the need for rescue operations.
In southwest Missouri fell about 8 inches (20 cm) of rain, which also caused flash floods.
Thursday was recorded 116 messages about the devastating storms throughout the country, including Oregon, where the trees fell on the house in Salem and in Portland hail.
On Thursday, as strong storms are expected on the territory from the Great lakes to the Northern part of the Rocky mountains. Chicago is also expected new storms, which can spread to Minnesota and Montana.
The biggest threat is damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.