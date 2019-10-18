From chicken nuggets: the bride ate her bouquet at the wedding (photos)
October 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the U.S. state of Ohio and got married Adam Tyson and Blair hardy. Knowing that the bride is a big fan of fast food, her best friend and cousin Jenna Spatz handed her unusual bouquet. It was made by special order of chicken nuggets. And Blair shocked the guests when they eat their “flowers” immediately after the toast to the newlyweds.
Guests Adam and Blair ordered gourmet cuisine. However, the bride paid the extra for that personally, she gave a plate of fast food. So the “chicken” bouquet was for her a pleasant and unexpected addition to the menu.
“Blair’s reaction was just priceless. She broke into a grin from ear to ear and giggled,” told Jenna to Business Insider.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter