From consultation Medicare before the dinner: what can you get in October for free
Halloween is around the corner, but don’t worry October will enjoy many free gifts for children and adults.
Among other things, for example, health insurance, Medicare services, and shredding paper, and various meals in the restaurant.
Read more about everything you need to know about the best things you can get for free in October. So:
Trial Amazon Music HD
If you are an audiophile and appreciate quality sound, Amazon has a deal for you: 90-day free trial of Amazon Music HD .
According to retail giant Amazon Music HD, this is “a new level of music of the highest quality with more than 50 million songs in High Definition and millions of songs in the format of Ultra High Definition — audio streaming of the highest quality”.
According to the company announcement, the new Amazon Music subscribers can obtain a 90-day free trial. But if you are already subscribed, you can get Amazon Music HD free for 90 days.
At the end of the free trial, Amazon Music HD will be $12.99 per month for Prime members and $14,99 per month for non-members.
Consultation Medicare — constantly
The enrollment period for Medicare begins October 15. You should know that free help is available.
Any person who has the right to participate in the Medicare program, as well as his family can get a free personalized insurance counseling and assistance programs government assistance health insurance (SHIP).
To learn more about aid SHIP and other free services, go to the link.
The flu shot
Take care of your health for free and get a coupon for a flu shot. You can take advantage of these offers, even if you vaccinated your policy covers.
For more information click on the link.
Visits to the vet
You have a new pet and you are looking for a veterinarian? If so, then some animal hospitals offer free admission.
PetSmart and Banfield Pet Hospital provide new fans of cats and dogs free consultation with the vet. Fill out the form on the website of Banfield and get a coupon for visiting.
VCA Animal Hospital also offers free health examinations for Pets in many places all over the country.
Taco 4 Oct
October 4 — national Taco day, and this day, many restaurants will offer it.
Of course, most of these suggestions will not be free, but some still will. For example, s’s Coastal Grill has announced that with the purchase of a drink he will offer a free Taco. Please note that you need to get a coupon on the web site Rubio.
Last year the free gifts offered Chronic Tacos, Mexican Grill, Del Taco and Taco Bueno.
Delicious sausages ( 4-6 October)
Wienerschnitzel offers its iconic sausages in honor of Oktoberfest. You can get them for free with any purchase from 4 to 6 October.
Visit the web site Wienerschnitzel and get the coupon.
Basically, Wienerschnitzel is located in California and also in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, new Mexico, Texas, Utah and Washington.
Bonuses at Target — starting on 6 October
Favorite retail chain unveils a new rewards program called Target Circle.
It will allow you to earn 1% reward for every purchase.
Projects children’s craft at Michael’s on October 26
In this day of chain stores decorative arts Michael’s offers two free project for children.
From 10 a.m. to noon children ages 3 years and older can participate in the project Photo Frame Photo Spider. From 13:00 to 15:00 they can take part in the project Slime Monster Bash. Both free including consumables.
To see pictures of these projects, or to find a store that is participating, visit the web site.
Comic — October 26
Unleash your inner child by taking the free comic part of Halloween ComicFest.
As described on the website of the event :
“Halloween ComicFest (HCF) is the first autumn event in the comic book industry, a single day when participating specialty comic shops across North America and around the world handing out specially published comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their stores.”
Various restaurants — Oct 31
Last year, the number of networks, including Krispy Kreme, Freebirds World Burrito and the Cheesecake Factory, offered free tickets to Halloween for all ages.
It is expected that restaurants will follow suit this year.
A bowl of cereal, until 31 October
Start your morning with a beautiful — taste the flakes of the special and free of dishes.
Just buy a box of cereal and upload your proof of purchase at this special web site General Mills . Then you can choose one of four types of plates or collect them all.
Grinding — until 9 November
Go to the Staples website and you will find a coupon for a free services paper shredding. Deal is valid until 9 November.