From Danilko responded to the rumors of a heart attack
Andrey Danilko has responded to rumors about heart attack artist, which allegedly occurred during the filming of the Christmas project. In the media appeared information that the artist became ill right in time for the show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!” on the channel “Ukraine”. Supposedly Danilko, who plays the flamboyant image of Verka Serduchka, experienced a “heart block”, and the site had to call the medics. Reported that the artist “was pale and barely spoke.”
Andrei Danilko and his team this information is very surprised. Visit Serduchka in Instagram called the fake news.
Manager of the artist denied the rumors and said the “Sravi way” that in fact Andrew was an ordinary neuralgia. During one of the numbers Danilko felt pain in the back. After the anesthetic injection, he continued to participate in the filming. From Danilko assured, the health of the artist is not in danger.
