From dry and wet cough will help simple and accessible to inhalation
August 16, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Approaching flu season, it’s time to learn how to do inhalation at home.
To treat cough inhalation, perhaps one of the most simple and affordable ways. Inhalations are suitable for both wet and dry cough. But there is little difference in the composition. Dry cough inhalation must moisturize mucous membranes, to make it moist, productive. With a wet cough the inhalation should facilitate the removal of sputum.
Some General tips:
- Not recommended for inhalation at elevated temperature;
- The sooner after the occurrence of a cough, you start, the better the effect;
- The temperature of the steam for inhalation should not exceed 40 degrees.
Dry cough
- The soda solution. The proven antimicrobial agent. Good help with angina. Breathe 10 minutes over a solution of a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water.
- Salt solution or mineral water. Contribute to liquefaction of sputum. Salt to dissolve to the point of saline mineral water is heated as it is.
- Decoctions of herbs. Mint, chamomile, Hypericum, sage, calendula, rosemary, raspberries and other plants have antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties. For a more complete list of herbs and their effects, contact a specialist. Infusion of herbs to boil and breathe over the steam for no more than 15 minutes.
- Essential oils (peppermint, eucalyptus, pine, almond and others) added to hot water and breathe in pairs. You need no more than three drops in a glass of water. Inhalation stops the inflammation and soothes the throat. An extensive list of oils you tell the specialist.
- Inhalation of drugs, as a rule, is appointed by the doctor. With different symptoms there can be antiseptics, bronchodilators or mucolytics.
Cough
- Alkaline mineral water is used to liquefy the sputum. This helps more careful removing it from the body.
- Decoctions of the herbs used are almost the same as and dry cough. What kind of grass to choose, check with the specialist or be based on personal experience. To the broth add your choice of essential oil.
Loading...