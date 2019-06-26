From Elon musk was an emergency after the launch of super-heavy rocket, the Falcon Heavy (video)
The heaviest of the existing rocket, the Falcon Heavy of SpaceX Elon musk on the night of June 25, was launched from pad LC-39A spaceport Kennedy in the United States. This is stated in the message the company on Twitter.
Head of SpaceX Musk in his Instagram called the launch the most difficult in history. Automation has been able to successfully land two of the three boosters of the rocket. However, the Central accelerator, which is scheduled to land on the platform in the Atlantic ocean, fell into the water.
Note that Elon Musk has become the first in the history who managed to establish a process for the return of the first rocket stages on the ground or on platforms in the ocean.
View this post on Instagram
SpaceX fires Falcon Heavy’27’s booster engines ahead of “most difficult launch ever”⠀ >⠀ For a weekly summary & analysis of all the important Elon Musk News, click the link in our bio.⠀ <⠀ For the third time ever, SpaceX has successfully performed a critical static fire test of an integrated Falcon Heavy, briefly igniting all 27 of its Merlin 1D engines to verify the health and readiness of the rocket.⠀ ⠀ Per SpaceX”s official confirmation, a “quick-look” inspection of static fire telemetry has indicated that the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket is ready for its second launch in less than three months, a milestone that could also allow both flight-proven side boosters to tie SpaceX”s own record for booster turnaround. Falcon Heavy Flight 3 is now scheduled to launch the US Air Force’s Space Test Program 2 (STP-2) mission no earlier than 11:30 pm ET (03:30 UTC), June 24th. According to SpaceX Elon Musk, the mission will unequivocally be the company’s “most difficult launch ever”.⠀ >⠀ Reporting by Teslarati⠀ >⠀ #elonmusk #spaceX #Falconheavy
On Board the Falcon Heavy 24 satellites USAF and NASA, as well as atomic clock to be used for navigation during a flight to the moon and Mars, and aerospace test stands, said the company.
One of the objectives of the mission is to test the so-called green fuels based on hydroxylamine nitrate.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, February 6, 2018 from the Baikonur Space centre Kennedy in Florida for the first time launched a super-heavy carrier rocket Falcon Heavy of SpaceX. After a few turns around the Earth, the rocket put into heliocentric orbit Tesla electric car. Second rocket launch took place April 12, 2019.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter