From failure of the hormones to cancer: when sweating is a dangerous sign
There are different condition in which the body increases our sweating, hormonal imbalances, to cancer. But also, heavy sweating can be normal for a particular human body. When you need to go to the doctor?
Can sweating profusely just in case of increased excitement or anxiety: in such moments the body releases more stress hormones, which stimulate the activity of the nerves that affect the production of sweat. In addition, the heat balance of the body, leading to profuse sweating, disturbed the intense exercise, eating spicy foods, hot drinks, and alcohol. In all these cases, we can influence the factors of excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis) and to control them.
Sometimes excessive sweating occurs due to severe obesity and can be restored to normal levels by reducing weight.
Sometimes increased perspiration in humans is simply a feature of the organism and does not carry any particular risk to health, but in psychological terms can be onerous phenomenon.
When sweating is a warning sign of impaired health?
Hot flashes during menopause. A special form of hyperhidrosis occurs in many women during menopause. They feel sudden waves of heat, and in these moments open up the sweat glands. A similar outbreak often lasts only a few seconds, but can occur dozens of times a day, causing redness of the skin and sweat. When menopause ends, the unpleasant symptoms disappear.
Infection. Sweating, especially at night, is typical of many infectious diseases such as colds and flu. In chronic infectious diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis or malaria, strong night sweating becomes a long-term companion of the disease.
Metabolic disorders. A number of diseases associated with metabolic disorders, have such a distinctive sign as excessive sweating.
Neurological disease. Profuse sweating can be a sign of pathological changes in the nervous system, for example, on the death of nerve cells. Excessive sweating, including at night, can signal something about Parkinson’s disease.
Pain. Acute pain activates the sympathetic nerve, there may be symptoms such as nausea, sweating, sweating. Diseases associated with pains in the joints and muscles, fibromyalgia honking about yourself profuse sweat.
Cold sweat — panic or a heart attack? If suddenly the whole body sweating, which causes a person to tremble, this may be a panic attack. Sudden intense anxiety may lead to a rapid drop in blood pressure. In addition to the cold sweat there may be heart palpitations, dizziness, short loss of consciousness.
Besides cold sweat may be a sign of angina or a heart attack. In this case an additional felt pain and tightness in the chest, anxiety, dizziness, shortness of breath.
In some cases, a cold sweat indicates intoxication with alcohol or drugs.
Night sweats can be a symptom of cancer. If a person wakes up in a sweat and making a night of sweaty sheets, without any special circumstances, it is an alarming sign. Night sweats are often one of the first warning signals of some kinds of cancer, especially lymphoma, leukemia or fibrosis of the bone marrow. In combination with weight loss and unexplained episodes of fever excessive sweating is a reason to suspect cancer.
Medications can cause sweating. Drugs that affect the autonomic nervous system, neural brain function, production of hormones or circulatory system, can cause sweating as an unwanted side effect. These include:
Access to a doctor. A visit to the doctor is advisable if the sweating becomes a burden in your everyday, private or professional life. A visit to the doctor should not be delayed if sweating is combined with other complaints of pain, thirst, increased anxiety and fears. Frequent and unexpected episodes of profuse night sweat is a particular reason for compulsory attendance of a physician.