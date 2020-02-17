From farm to kinoelity world: how Hollywood became a symbol of cinema
In 1887, the successful real estate salesman Harvey Gundersen-Wilcox has purchased more than 50 hectares of land in the suburbs of Los Angeles and established a ranch. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
There are several versions of where did the name “Hollywood.” One of them called his wife Harvey Daida, says the film critic Christy Macevoy.
“Daida once drove to Chicago and met in the train a woman who had an estate near Chicago, which was called “Hollywood.” Guide so liked the name that she chose this name for the town of Hollywood,” says Macevoy.
Harvey tried to engage in farming, however, did not do well and a few years later he divided the land into building plots and sold for $1000 each.
Thus began the colonization of the area. In the early 20th century, there was already a post office, Bank, hotel, and even trams.
The first film in Hollywood was held in 1908 there took first short film. In 1910, Hollywood became part of Los Angeles. Historians have accepted that the first feature-length film filmed in Hollywood in 1914.
“The first feature film made in Hollywood, called “Male Indian”, the production had invested $3000, and brought the film more than $300,000,” says the President of the Hollywood heritage Museum Richard adkins.
Removed the tape Cecil Demil, which was later called the father of American cinema. He planned to remove the picture in Arizona, but he did not like, and the crew continued the journey to California.
The film gained popularity and opened the potential of Hollywood as konopelski. Until then, the film industry was based primarily on the East coast of the country.
The pleasant climate and lack of competition contributed to the mass immigration Directors, producers and actors in California.
“They’ve heard stories that it’s Sunny here 365 days a year, beautiful warm climate, almost no rain, it was very important. People don’t realize that the movies of that period were not filmed inside the Studio, they were filming on the street and sun light as the lighting for the film,” says Donal of Dunigan, founder of the Hollywood Museum.
After a few years began the heyday of Hollywood, which eventually dubbed kinoelity the world. Creative development industry helped the Second world war.
“The second world war — is part of the “Golden age” of Hollywood and we have to admit that the talents of that time in the United States — people from all over the world who came here to escape the tragedies and horrors at home,” says Dunigan.
In its heyday, with many companies, several of them are destined to become the largest film producers in the world.
Big studios controlled the process of production and dissemination of films, they owned the theaters that were not given the opportunity to develop competitors. In 1948, the U.S. Supreme court banned the system by which large companies monopolized the market, and ordered them to sell the cinema.
This opened the way to Hollywood to independent filmmakers. More movies were filmed in other States and Europe, the area began to lose its status as the capital of filmmaking.
“One after the other studios have left Hollywood.” says Mr. Dunigan.
Along with the studios, the Hollywood left and the movie stars.
“Stars live in Malibu, Beverly hills or even in Montana, and some famous people live in Hollywood. The price of housing starts from $2-3 million,” says real estate salesman Marty Shelton.
Although Hollywood is no longer a center of production of the movie, he remains a symbol of the film industry, and stars, which once a year gather here to the Oscars, Hollywood called, although a long time do not live here and don’t even work.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 236
[name] => Hollywood
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gollivud
)
Hollywood
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 268
[name] => history
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => istoriya
)
history
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1957
[name] => movie
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kino
)
movie
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark