From football legends and ex-first racket of the world born son (photo)
The world Cup champion team Germany, 35-year-old Bastian Schweinsteiger and his wife, 31-year-old former first racket of the planet, the Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic announced the birth of a son. This is the second child in the family: 19 March 2018 with Bastian and Ana, his son Luke.
“Our hearts are filled with joy in connection with the completion of our family. Welcome to the world, boy” — written by Schweinsteiger on Twitter.
“We are bursting with love and happiness. Our boy now has a brother”, — wrote on Twitter Ivanovich.
Last year in the star family was born son Luca
I will remind that the most titled German football player, who plays for MLS club “Chicago fire”, before moving to USA he played for the German national team, Bayern Munich and English “Manchester United”, having 26 (!) trophies. As for Ana, she became the winner “Rolan Garros” and earned over a career of nearly 15.5 million dollars.
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter