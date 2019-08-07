From France to England in 22 minutes: inventor-extreme flew the English channel (video)
Sunday, August 4, the French inventor of a thrill-seeker Franky Zapata became the first person in history who flew across the English channel on a flyboard. This is an unusual means of transportation 40-year-old Frenchman has designed himself. Size flyboard coincides with the skateboard, but is driven with a few small jet engines running on kerosene. The fuel tank is the pilot in the backpack. .
Zapata, who is a former world champion aquabike, did your flyboard three years ago, but he showed it in all its glory July 14, 2019 in celebration of Bastille Day in Paris. Frankie flew over the Champs-elysées during the parade, which was attended by the President of France Emmanuel macron. The presentation was a success in all senses: the Ministry of defence became interested in the invention, the small-firm TVs has received a grant of 1.3 million euros for the adaptation flyboard by the military.
Flushed with this success, Frankie in late July attempted to cross on a flyboard channel. It is 35.4 km, however, the stock of kerosene is only enough for half that distance. Necessary refueling. Zapata had intended to make it aboard, dropping on deck in the middle of the Strait. But he made a mistake with the area of the deck and missed.
Second attempt — August 4, was a success. Frankie chartered the escort vessel with more deck. He started on a flyboard in the morning near the French port of Calais and in 22 minutes, has landed in the Bay of Saint Margaret in the British port of Dover. During the flight Zapata speeds up to 170 km/h!
Recall that in August last year, the British completed a unique swim — 49 days along the English channel. A French traveler Jean-Jacques Savin crossed the Atlantic in a barrel, it took him 122 days.
