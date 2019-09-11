From Gigi Hadid affair with a member of the women’s version of the show “the Bachelor”
A couple of months, fans of American supermodel Gigi Hadid watch her passionate affair with a member of the women’s version of the show “the Bachelor” Tyler Cameron.
First of all argued that celebrities don’t have feelings, but their romantic date is a good PR move, but all was not as it seemed at first sight, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
According to close to 24-year-old star’s source, the couple are very serious. It is reported that Gigi has already introduced the choice with all members of his family, and the guy made a good impression.
Insiders said that model all his spare time spends in the company of Tyler and she really likes that over the last few weeks, they approached, and their relations have reached a “deeper level”.
Gigi is thrilled that he gets along with all her family, who fully support her in this love affair. She really feels what he is – admitted anonymous.
The informant added that Tyler is the only boyfriend Hadid, which comes in a variety of activities with her participation, to support your favorite. Previously, this has not been done.
She never looks for problems in the relationship, and always give them 100%. Perhaps Tyler is one of the few who fully appreciates all that she does, the source said.
The insider continued that in fact, the lovers are very similar to each other, and it’s even a little scary, Gigi, who thinks that everything is too good to be true. But the girl still hoped that Tyler is her destiny.
Gigi thinks he found his man. She loves to spend time with him. And they are both excited because their relations are now in an amazing space. They are in no hurry, but moving in the right direction, summed up the anonymous.