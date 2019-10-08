From hate to love: an artist has launched a new fashionable trend to “rehabilitate” insects…
Artist from Japan Amanojaku of Kamagara launched a new fashion trend that is becoming popular in the world: leather handbags in the form of a frightening and fearsome insects.
About this newspaper writes Bored panda.
It is reported that Kamagara expects that its products will appeal to all the originals — unless, of course, they are not afraid of insects.
The artist said that trying to rehabilitate insects that people so often hate without even trying to consider their natural beauty.
Besides insects, the artist sews bags and a variety of animals, but especially interesting is a series of insects.
Amanojaku often turns for help to the photographers who give him the pictures of the most amazing creatures of our planet. Sometimes the artist communicates with biologists to learn more about a particular insect.
Admirers of the master are sure that any accessory made from 3 days to 3 weeks, is able to heal a person from insectophobia (i.e., fear of insects). Or on the contrary worsen it.
