From infection to recovery: changing the symptoms Covid-19 day
For 80% of people coronavirus infection safe. But know when to ask for help, is all, says “Lifehacker”.
Scientists still do not fully understand what constitutes a coronavirus SARS‑CoV‑2 and how to deal with COVID‑19 — the disease that it causes. But it is clear, as it is in most cases the disease develops and how long the symptoms occur.
Given the average timeline COVID‑19 — days from the moment of infection. Do not miss important signs of disease.
Accurate diagnosis can put only a doctor and only on the basis of the test. If you have the symptoms of coronavirus, first contact your physician.
Day 1
Infection. The risk of catching the virus above all somewhere in the crowd, at the checkout of a supermarket, in a subway car. Or, for example, in personal communication with a person who recently returned from abroad. SARS‑CoV‑2 is transmitted primarily by airborne droplets and close contact (within 2 meters) — the most common way of infection.
Before the appearance of the first symptoms can take from 2 to 14 days. In some cases, the incubation period lasts up to 27 days — a time period presumably depends on the particular person. However, so long period is extremely rare.
Most often COVID‑19 makes itself known after about 5 days after infection.
From this figure and pushes in further calculations.
Days 3-5
Digestive symptoms. Although who considers them unusual for coronavirus (because the infection affects mainly the respiratory tract), there is evidence that stomach problems appear every second of the sick.
In most cases, patients complain about:
- loss of appetite;
- diarrhea;
- vomiting;
- pain in the abdomen.
Note: these symptoms are not a sign of disease. Stomach may ache for a variety of reasons. Another thing, if the background of digestive disorders there are typical coronavirus infection signs.
Days 5-10
Occur key symptoms of the coronavirus. In most cases three of them:
- Increasing the temperature to about 38-39 °C.
- Dry cough.
- Weakness.
Symptoms are similar to those that appear with the flu. And this is one of the main problems in the diagnosis COVID‑19. There are no characteristic symptoms that would allow to differentiate coronavirus infection from normal seasonal colds. Not to say: “If you have a runny nose — it’s not exactly the coronavirus”. Or: “If you have a dry cough, but the temperature is low, that’s for sure normal SARS”.
Key symptoms of coronavirus can be followed (and accompanied) additional:
- runny nose;
- stuffy nose;
- aching pain in the throat;
- wet cough with sputum production;
- chills;
- pain in muscles and joints.
In some cases COVID‑19 and all is easy and virtually asymptomatic. And sometimes it manifests itself non-standard signs. For example, full or partial loss of smell — anosmia the. This is reported by experts of the British Association of otorhinolaryngology.
“30% of patients in South Korea, which carry the disease easily, anosmia was the main symptom,” says Clare Hopkins, President of the British society sinologicheskoj, Professor of rhinology at the Royal College of London.
Anyway, for minor COVID‑19 approximately 4-7 days after the onset of symptoms the patient getting better. The man is on the mend. These lucky according to the statistics — 80% of total cases.
But in 20% of all cases, the process runs hard. The disease manifests additional symptoms.
Days 10-12
About a week after the first signs of infection the condition of some patients deteriorates. Appear breathing problems:
- severe shortness of breath, difficulty to breathe;
- painful, clenching feeling in your chest;
- extreme weakness, dizziness;
- bluish lips, pale.
Such symptoms speak about that that develop severe pneumonia. Easy damaged and the person suffers oxygen starvation. Need urgent hospitalization in the hospital.
The treatment of such patients may be delayed for a week or two and require oxygen therapy (inhalation of air with high oxygen content).
Days 12-14
Three-quarters of patients who have developed viral pneumonia, slowly begin to go better.
But a quarter (up to 6% of total cases) develops the most dangerous complication is acute respiratory distress syndrome. In this case, the immune cells that should fight off infection within the lungs go crazy and begin to attack the healthy tissue.
The patient’s condition deteriorates, he loses the ability to breathe independently and need to be connected to artificial lung ventilation (ALV).
Days 14-19
Mechanical ventilation is a last resort. Which also helps not always: half connected to the medical patients still die. In most cases, this occurs at 14 to 19‑th day from the moment of infection.
But some ventilation help. The diseased condition improves. However, lung injury and resultant disorders — respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological and others — and are not.
