From June 26 the Airline SkyUp will resume domestic flights in Ukraine
Airline SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) from June 26 resumes execution of domestic flights in Ukraine.
As reported the press service of the airline on Tuesday, the first, in particular, launched flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odessa, Kharkov and Zaporozhye. In July will start flights between Kharkiv and Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa, Lviv and Odessa, Lviv and Kherson.
According to the current schedule, June 26 scheduled flights from Kyiv to Lviv and Odesa, June 29 – from Kiev to Kharkov and Zaporozhye, as well as from Lviv and Odessa to Kiev, 30 June – from Kiev to Lviv.
In addition, also start sales on flights from 1 July to 15 September in the following areas:
Maintenance of land: in Gosgeokadastre called the current indicators
— Kyiv-Lviv (daily except Sunday), Lviv-Kyiv (daily except Saturday);
— Kiev-Odessa-Kiev (daily, 11 times a week);
— Kyiv-Kharkiv-Kyiv (daily except Sunday);
— Kiev-Zaporozhye (daily except Saturday), Zaporozhye-Kiev (daily except Sunday);
— Kharkiv-Lviv-Kharkiv (Tuesday, Friday, Sunday);
— Kharkov-Odessa-Kharkov (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday);
— Lviv-Kherson-Lviv (Monday, Thursday, Saturday);
— Lviv-Odessa-Lviv (Tuesday, Friday, Sunday).
The ticket price starts from 500 UAH one way without Luggage.
However, as noted by the company, from July 16 on some flights there may be slight schedule changes.
telegraf.com.ua