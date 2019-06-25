From lake in the United States caught a 100-year-old goldfish
Resident, Jason Fugate, went fishing at lake Brainard (Minnesota), is back with a very unusual catch.
His net caught fish, the appearance of which has puzzled even the experts.
She had bright orange scales, at length reached more than 90 centimeters, and its weight was equal to 14 pounds, according to
A strange creature decided to show the experts. Scientists have determined that it refers to a type of largemouth Buffalo.
Usually the Buffalo are gray scales and a much more modest size, averaging about 35 inches.
But this instance was unusual in many respects.
Biologists from the University of North Dakota studied otolith (the calcium structure of the inner ear of fish) and determined that she was at least a hundred years.
The reason for her bright colors could be just old age, although one cannot rule out genetic mutation.
Sam Fugate said that he did not know about the unique properties of this fish, otherwise I would have left her to swim in the waters of the lake.
However, his catch he interpreted as a good sign. Recently a young man suffering from a strange disease that caused extreme weight loss. The doctors could not diagnose him. A fisherman hoped that after his hand was a giant gold fish, his Affairs will go better.
