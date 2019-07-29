From love to hate: Loboda humiliated Lindemann
Serving Russian Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda surprised fans with a rather strange picture that appeared in her Instagram.
On it the star sitting in the bathroom on the toilet and at her feet lying a poster with a picture of till Lindemann. Fans have wondered about that Loboda wanted to Express in this publication. Perhaps Svetlana is dissatisfied with the work of till, or would like to emphasize some quality of him as a person?
From the eyes of the fans did not miss the fact that geolocation in the photo, confirms that she attended a concert of the legendary band Rammstein, which was given on July 29 in Moscow solo concert in “Luzhniki”. There is probably a singer and “bummed” poster with a picture of Tilla.
At the same time, many at the same time came to the conclusion that sitting on the toilet before lying on the floor poster with Lindemann, Svetlana just wanted to humiliate the German artist, showing that absolutely does not appreciate the alleged former lover and father of her youngest daughter.
As you know, earlier at Loboda and Lindemann was a novel that seems to have ended just as spontaneously as it had begun. But from love to hatred — one step.
If this is true then we can only Express regret, after all, the pair predicted a good future after may 2018 Loboda gave birth to her second child — was born a girl called Tilda. About the father of the child she preferred not to speak. In an interview, she only indirectly mentioned him: “I can say that he is a great guy and just an incredible person. And about how he is an artist, the whole world knows”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda was declared wanted by the fan-dancer in the Russian Nizhny Novgorod.
