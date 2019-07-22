From Michigan to new York because of the heat, hundreds of thousands of Americans were left without electricity

Due to the heat wave that gripped most of the country Sunday, July 21, in many States, hundreds of thousands of people were without power.

Numerous repair crews worked to restore electricity after heavy storms, which in two days cut the power more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Michigan.

The two companies said that by Wednesday, you may be able to restore all power.

Sunday afternoon, DTE Energy of Detroit said that about 600,000 customers were affected by the storms in Southeast Michigan on 19 and 20 July.

Officials said that this is the biggest storm that hit the region in recent years.

The storm knocked down more than 2,000 lines.

The utility company said it restored power supply to 250,000 customers and had to restore all power by Wednesday, July 24.

Company Consumers Energy of Jackson, said that, in General, affected about 220,000 customers and that it hopes to restore power on Tuesday.

During the storm downed more than 2,600 lines.

The national weather service reported that high temperature was registered on July 20 weather stations in Atlantic city, new Jersey; new York; Westfield, Massachusetts. Manchester, new Hampshire; and wallops island, Virginia.

From Carolina to the state of Maine, daytime highs reached 90 degrees f (or 32.2 Celsius) on Sunday. In combination with high humidity, the temperature sometimes reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 per Celsius).

The police Department of new York asked residents not to panic due to the power outages.

The heart of new York city was faced with a power outage before the excessive heat. Residents prepared for the fact that due to the extreme heat and the load on the network because of the mass use of air conditioners, off on the weekends.

Power company Con Ed said about 12 000 point trips on 21 July, mainly in areas of Brooklyn and Queens.

Interruptions in the supply of electricity has affected prisoners throughout the city. 3700 prisoners were deprived of food at the Brooklyn detention center and correctional center Otis Bantum on Rikers island.

Con Ed asked customers in some districts in the South-East of Brooklyn “to save energy, while teams working on hardware Troubleshooter”. The utility also stated that it has reduced voltage by 8 percent in those areas to maintain service during repair.

The city also ordered the Sunday office buildings to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees (+25,5 Celsius) to reduce the load on the electrical network. A day earlier, the heat has canceled the celebration of the moon landing in 1969 to the times square and the festival under the open sky with the participation of football stars Megan Rapino and musician John Legend.