From middle class to higher States where it is easiest to get rich
The term “class” was first widely used in the 19th century, replacing such words as “rank” and “order” to better determine how the economy and money actively forming a social group. Social class is still used to describe a group of individuals occupying the same level in the economic ladder. Today, social classes are divided into three main groups: working class, middle class and upper class. This writes GOBankingRates.
Income plays the biggest role in determining the structure of the class; however, the amount of money needed in order to rise to a new class, can be difficult to make.
To find out where it is easiest to go from middle class to the upper was to analyze the changes in different States for different years. For each state the study showed a change compared with the previous year and five-year change in the number of people with average income.
“Middle class” was defined as the range of revenues from $35 000 to $99 999.
15. Hawaii
- The average family income in 2018: $80 212
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the families of 19.01%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 12,92%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 37,14%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 72,88%
- Annual cost: $123 243,91
14. Wisconsin
- The average family income in 2018: $60 773
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 15,95%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 24,80%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 50,00%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 62,07%
- Annual costs: $58 713,82
13. Massachusetts
- The average family income in 2018: $79 835
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the families of 19.40%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 5,42%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 25,64%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 67,09%
- Annual cost: $79 774,87
12. New Hampshire
- The average family income in 2018: $74 991
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 15,52%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 12,65%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 27,27%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: of 71.70%
- Annual cost: $65 693,35
11. FL
- The average family income in 2018: $55 462
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 18,11%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 24,53%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 44,44%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 62,16%
- Annual cost: $60 244,42
10. AZ
- The average family income in 2018: $59 246
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the families of 19.03%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 19,33%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 46,15%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 65,71%
- Annual cost: $61 of 162.78
9. North Dakota
- The average family income in 2018: $63 837
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: to 18.79%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 34,62%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 75,00%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 41,67%
- Annual cost: $59 142,38
8. Mn
- The average family income in 2018: $70 315
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 17,51%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 19,46%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 48,08%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 65.22 per cent
- Annual cost: $61 591,34
7. CA
- The average family income in 2018: $75 277
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the families of 23.22%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 11,41%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 30,88%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 72,22%
- Annual cost: $85 591,15
6. GA
- The average family income in 2018: $58 756
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 19,47%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 23,48%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 40,48%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 71,79%
- Annual cost: $55 162,82
5. Idaho
- The average family income in 2018: $55 583
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the families of 18.85%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 35,05%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 66,67%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 90,91%
- Annual costs: $58 040,35
4. Colorado
- The average family income in 2018: $71 953
- Changes over 5 years:
- The growth of average family income: net loss of 23.14%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 20,69%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 43,86%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 67,31%
- Annual cost: $63 366,84
3. Utah
- The average family income in 2018: $71 414
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 21,41%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 35,00%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 56,82%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: $ 77.78 / barrel%
- Annual costs: $58 897,49
2. Oregon
- The average family income in 2018: $63 426
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 26,27%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 29,17%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 71,05%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 103,03%
- Annual cost: $83 876,88
1. Washington
- The average family income in 2018: $74 073
- Changes over 5 years:
- The average income of the family: 24,54%
- The increase in the number of people earning $100 000–$149 999: 18,00%
- The increase in the number of people earning $150 000–$199 999: 53,57%
- The increase in the number of people earning $200,000 or more: 97,96%
- Annual cost: $67 958,64