From Naomi Campbell to Beth ditto: “Calvin Klein” has released a promo video of the new lingerie collections
“Calvin Klein” has released a promo video of the collection of underwear “My Calvis,” which collected a bunch of celebrities. There seems to be filmed all the hottest stars, regardless of age and physique.
Participation in the advertising campaign took famous models, singers and actors, also involved were representatives of the sport. So, to show off the lingerie from “Calvin Klein” had 22-year-old Bella Hadid, singer Beth ditto, 49-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell, a 22-year-old actor Jacob Elordi, American football player Odell Beckham Jr., Chinese singer Zhang min, DJ Diplo and actress Lin Yun.
The creators of the video gathered representatives of different cultures, ages, builds, professions, and showed each of them sexy and lingerie from “Calvin Klein” emphasizes the natural beauty and playfulness.
The video came out dynamic and compelling: people with celebrities quickly smenyayut each other, showing them in different roles. Here, the stars are eating donuts and popcorn, take a shower after a workout, watch TV and fool around — and in all of this is captured subtle note of game and seduction.
As noted by the representatives of the brand, the campaign was designed to embody the playful and pure view of sexuality, and the main idea of the collection and the promo that sexuality is first and foremost a state of mind.
To promote the new collection Calvin Klein:
We see the steel press and outlines the slim waist of Bella Hadid, and then trim ass and slim legs Naomi Campbell, immediately after this you’re aware of the former soloist of group “Gossip” Beth ditto, is widely known in the fashion world for its curvaceous (in 2010 Bette opened the show by Jean Paul Gaultier!). As you can see, the trend bodypositive not passed by “Calvin Klein” and it is wonderful!
It is simply impossible not to notice in the video and reference to “Basic instinct”: Naomi Campbell throws his legs just like Sharon stone. Their shapes and behavior 49-year-old model makes it clear that age cannot wither her.
Not for the first time show off in underwear in this brand American supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid. In this clip she got an episodic role, whereas in the past advertising campaign all eyes were glued to her kiss with virtual girl Lil Michela. We will note, recently it became known that Bella Hadid broke up with her boyfriend – singer the Weeknd.
It would be a sin not to recall the male part of the roller. Force and expression he added the American football player Odell Beckham Jr., who is a sexy dressed after a workout.
Tenderness and delicate beauty of the male in the video has brought Australian actor Jacob Elordi and Chinese singer Zhang min. You will remember the female half of the population and charismatic musician Diplo.