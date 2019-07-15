From new York to Los Angeles: the beginning of large-scale ICE raids against illegals
Immigration authorities began to carry out large-scale raids against illegal immigrants. As announced on 14 July a senior immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), the operation of the 2000 plan will cover illegal immigrants who are subject to deportation by court order.
The raids, which will be focused on recently arrived immigrants must pass in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, new York and San Francisco, said the immigration officer CNN. On the list was New Orleans, but after a powerful tropical storm Barry, caused damage to the region over the weekend, the operation here has been postponed.
As of the evening of July 14 there were no confirmed reports on detention of migrants in Baltimore, Chicago or new York, told CNN the group protect the rights of immigrants in these cities.
“For the most part, all is quiet,’ said Kara Yi, the representative of the coalition for the rights of immigrants and refugees in Illinois. — We sent a rapid response team to meet with the people who reported on the activities of the ICE on our hotline. While detention is not confirmed”.
Yi said most of the messages concerned the discovery of government vehicles, but later learned that it was not ICE.
The American civil liberties Union in new York stated on Twitter that he had received “some reports about the appearance of ICE in the subway stations, but no one case was not confirmed”.
The acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration USA Ken Cuccinelli disputes the claim that the purpose of raids are undocumented immigrants.
“This is not undocumented immigrants. They have a court order on the paper — Federal order that says that they have gone through due process. There are more than a million people with deportation orders, which need ICE,” he told CNN.
Cucinelli said that ICE would not comment on details of the raids, adding that the priority is to arrest violent criminals and those who committed criminal offences with aggravating circumstances. According to him, the agents of ICE do not “use” the charges of illegal border crossing, what is the reason for the arrest during the raids.
On the question of whether to separate children and parents, Cucinelli said that this operational information. But he added that family — among a million people facing deportation.
Immigrants are preparing for the worst
News of the raids scared many illegal immigrants. People were hoarding food and planned to stay in their homes with the lights off and blinds. Some did not go to work. Someone places inside houses signs with recommendations about what to do in case of appearance of ICE agents. Not knowing where to go, they are massively calling on the hot line.
In some cities, local authorities and human rights organizations assisted immigrants. In Chicago posted leaflets with the title “Know your rights”, in Atlanta in a popular shopping center Latino handed a memo that says “ICE free zone”.
All reminders are also recommended to require the authorities signed a warrant for the entry, noting that this constitutional provisions, including immigrants.
In Texas and new York, the lawyers and staff of the municipality informs people about their legal rights and offer city resources available in case of contact with immigration officer.
“In the face of heartless raids that tear apart families, we maintain a firm commitment to support and protect the immigrant community,” said Commissioner of the office of new York city hall Bitta of Mostofi.
Cuccinelli described the raids as a normal work ICE and pointed to statistics showing that ICE deported fewer people under President trump than Obama.
“That is their daily work. In ICE serve, sympathetic, loyal agents who are just doing their job,” he said.
Why the RAID was moved
According to a senior immigration officer, ICE planned to arrest and deport families at the end of June, but trump has postponed the raids, to give Congress time “to work out a solution” for the problems related to shelter and loophole in the immigration policy of the country.
Mark Morgan, acting Commissioner for customs and border control of the United States (he was then acting Director of ICE), said that the raids were postponed for leaking details of operations.
“Nobody wants to aim knew about your approach. You need the element of surprise — this protects you, — he said. — So such things do not declare”.
Although trump has repeatedly tweeted about the upcoming surgery, it does not jeopardize the safety of officers, because the situation in June was different from the current one, said Cuccinelli. According to him, the published level of detail of the operation was much higher than that was said.
In February, ICE sent out about 2,000 letters to families who have received the trials in absentia orders of deportation with a request to independently file a report to the ICE office in March.
Despite reports of overcrowding in some detention facilities along the southern border, Cuccinelli said the ICE employees were preparing for the raids.
“ICE is planning these things fit,” he said.
According to statistics of immigration and customs enforcement, in the 2018 financial year were deported 256 085 employees (in 2017 226 119).