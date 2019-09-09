From Paris to Rome: what time of the year cheaper to fly to Europe
It is no secret that European vacation is expensive. But you can save when it comes to tickets. If you take in an aggregator of prices for air travel, you may find certain seasonal trends for travelers from the US to Europe. Tell what month it is cheaper to fly the most popular European cities.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
- When to go: October
There is something alluring to visit the quaint canals and vibrant nightlife of Amsterdam in the most mystical month of the year, says GOBankingRates. As reported by Skyscanner, low cost flights, the flight will add pluses to your decision to go to this city in October, especially considering the fact that the Netherlands is one of the countries with the most expensive cost of flights. But if you travel to the end of the year, Kayak recommends booking tickets in two months.
Barcelona, Spain
- When to go: January
Good news for fans of holidays on the Costa Brava: the price of tickets at the beginning of the year, falling 26% from the average level, so January is the best time to go to Spain. Often the best deals when booking in advance for a few weeks or months before departure.
Berlin, Germany
- When to go: September
Berlin, with its architecture and artistic culture perfectly combines history and modernity. Good news: it’s one of the cities where flying is becoming cheaper. The cheapest days to fly be in September.
Dublin, Ireland
- When to go: February
In February you will get a cloudy sky with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius, which is expected from the historical Irish capital. And yet — the plane tickets are about 14% less than usual. But not recommend you spend Christmas: in December tickets cost a sharp rise of 22%.
Krakow, Poland
- When to go: January
If you love medieval castles of a fairy tale Disney, Krakow the best place to visit. And the best time is in the low season in January. You should pay attention to an idyllic winter Wonderland, which looks this month, as an animated snow globe.
Lisbon, Portugal
- When to go: January
Another January a miracle, an amazing combination of Gothic architecture and great cuisine, welcomes guests to the beginning of the year at the lowest prices. Even if you book tickets for a couple of weeks before the trip, the proposal will remain the most profitable this month.
London, UK
- When to go: January
The cost of tickets to London in January to approximately 17% lower than at any other time of the year. Skyscanner recommends to book them for 23 weeks to save more money. If you do not have time, booking 8 weeks in advance will also save you about 9% on average compared to other seasons.
Majorca, Spain
- When to go: March
Journey to Paradise island is beautiful any time of year, but especially the reasonable prices are waiting for you in March. According to estimates of the Kayak, the spring rates can save travelers up to 75% compared to the most expensive month. The service also recommends to book flights for 4 months for maximum benefit.
Milan, Italy
- When to go: April
Although April might not seem the best season to visit Milan, it does not mean that the Basilica of Santa Maria delle Grazie (home of “the last supper” of da Vinci) and many historical places, restaurants and trendy hostels are closed. But in April, the flights on average reduced by about 10%.
Paris, France
- When to go: October
The words “Paris” and “cheap flights” usually do not sound synonymous — but only if you don’t travel in October. This month in the French capital, a pleasant weather with temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, and tickets to Paris will cost you 15% below the normal price. Same fare in November, but it’s cold outside. Kayak advises booking a stay in Paris for 4 months prior to departure.
Prague, Czech Republic
- When to go: January
Prague is fast becoming one of the fashionable alternatives to Paris for travelers. The city also offers low prices for tickets. That is especially true in January, when it is easy to find cheaper options. You will spend more money on craft beer than on the flight to Prague.
Reykjavik, Iceland
- When to go: October
Two rules for the trip in Reykjavik: go there before aktiviziruyutsya local volcanoes, and choose to visit October. Tickets to Iceland are incredibly cheap from USA, you will have more money to enjoy modern museums, picturesque harbour and bustling nightlife. The temperature in mid-October kept at around 7 degrees Celsius.
Rome, Italy
- When to go: January
Everyone is talking about what to do in Rome, but nobody talks about when to go. Response — January. In this winter month, the tickets to Rome will cost you 25% less than the average during the year. This season many call the best time to visit, regardless of the cost of flights: in Rome a lot less people and lower prices on hotels than at any other time of the year.
Santorini, Greece
- When to go: September
If you don’t mind the cool weather with a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, head to Santorini in September, when the cost of tickets would be ideal: you will find the famous blindingly white houses among the rocks and gorgeous turquoise waves.