From Philadelphia to Washington: 9 cities, visited the capital of the USA
Many people know that the capital of USA is Washington. Some believe that the capital of the United States – the city of new York. Even fewer people know that this country has had several capitals. This writes the author of the channel “Iskander” on “Yandex.Zen”.
1. Philadelphia
Philadelphia – the first capital of the United States. This 1.5-million city, founded in 1682 by Protestant Quakers, is located in the state of Pennsylvania on the Atlantic coast. This is one of the first cities of America. Philadelphia several times became the American capital:
- from September 5 1774 to October 24, 1774;
- may 10, 1775 to December 12, 1776;
- from March 4, 1777 to September 18, 1777;
- July 2, 1778, to June 21, 1783;
- from 6 December 1790 to 14 may 1800
Philadelphia hosted the First and Second continental congresses, it was here that the Declaration of independence of America.
2. Baltimore
Baltimore, founded in 1729, is the largest city in Maryland. Most of the population today is African-Americans (64%). Here lived the famous American writer Edgar Allan PoE. The city was the capital of America from December 20, 1776 to February 27, 1777.
3. Lancaster
This city, like Philadelphia, is located in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1730. The first inhabitants came from the eponymous town in England. Today it is a small town with a population of about 60 thousand people. Lancaster stayed the capital of the USA only one day – September 27, 1777. On this day here is the US government – the second continental Congress, fleeing from the army of England. The next day Congress left Lancaster.
4. York
The city of York was founded in 1741. Its population today to 43.5 thousand people. The city is also located in Pennsylvania. It gives the right to consider Pennsylvania state record holder, who gave America as much as 3 capital. York was the capital of the United States from September 30, 1777 to June 27, 1778, when it housed the Second continental Congress. In this period the country was called in the official documents of the United States of America. In York, the main plant is the world famous manufacturer of Harley Davidson motorcycles.
5. Princeton
The Princeton, with a population of 28.5 thousand people located in the state of new Jersey. Here during the war of independence, the U.S. troops under the command of George Washington defeated the British. Princeton was the U.S. capital from 30 June 1783 to 4 November 1783. The city is one of the oldest, most famous and most prestigious universities in America — Princeton University.
6. Annapolis
The city of Annapolis with a population of 38 thousand people is the capital of the U.S. state of Maryland. Founded in 1649 by the English Protestant puritans. Became the capital of the United States November 26, 1783 after the signing of the Paris Treaty that ended the war for US independence. Stayed the capital until 19 August 1784. The city is known for the fact that there is naval Academy the United States.
7. Trenton
The city of Trenton with a population of 85 thousand people is the capital of the state of new Jersey. Founded by Quakers in 1679, and in 1719 received its present name. 26 Dec 1776 here took place the Battle of Trenton is one of the most famous battles of the War for US independence. Trenton was capital from November 1, 1784 to December 24, 1784. This city is planned in the future to make a permanent capital of the United States, but the project was rejected because of the objections of the southern States.
8. New York
New York is the largest city in the United States of America. Its population is 8.5 million people and the population of the new York Metropolitan area-more than 20 million people. Was founded by the Dutch in 1624. New York is often called the capital of the world. It is famous for its skyscrapers, the symbol of America — the statue of Liberty, Central Park, Broadway, Manhattan and many other sights. New York was the American capital from January 11, 1785 to August 12, 1790.
9. Washington
From November 17, 1800 the U.S. capital is Washington, named after the first U.S. President George Washington. From the day it is the seat of the Congress of the United States of America. The capital, which was founded in 1790, is located on the Potomac river between Maryland and Virginia, but is not part of any state. Official name – DC. The population of Washington is 600 thousand people, and the Washington Metropolitan area – more than 5 million people. Located in the capital of the authorities of the country: the White house — the residence of the U.S. President, the Capitol — the seat of the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme court. There are embassies of different countries, the headquarters of the International monetary Fund and the world Bank, the main monuments and museums of the country.
