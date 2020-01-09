From rags to riches: how the son of poor immigrants from Belarus has managed to become a millionaire in the United States
Gary Vaynerchuk — the son of poor immigrants almost managed to not just find myself but to write 5 best sellers in the business, to create several companies and become popular in the network. Gary inspires millions of people of all ages to do what you love.
In 2018, came fifth book Gary Vaynerchuk on how to build a business and attract attention in social networks “Crushing it” writes “the Rambler” And, as the previous four books, it became a bestseller on the New York Times.
Gary 30% of their time is on the road, speaking at business conferences around the world. Listen to him, because he had earned a reputation as a digital Nostradamus. The businessman almost accurately guess where the attention of buyers and customers what social networks to publish what kind of content and how to conquer the infinite love of subscribers.
In his video blog on YouTube — more than a million, and in the account in Instagram 3.4 million subscribers. At the first meeting of Vaynerchuk incredibly annoying — he swears, looks egocentric and neurotic. But then delved into what he says, and it becomes clear that you are a professional, whose experience is worth to learn from it.
Tough start
Of vaynerchuk was born in the Belarusian town of Babruisk, says AIN. Then in the 70s when the USSR traded its Jews in the American grain, the boy was three years old, and the family moved to new York, in Queens. The father spoke no English, and could afford to rent only a small apartment, where lived 8 people, and worked as an assistant in the liquor store. According to Vaynerchuk when the father received several promotions in new Jersey, the family moved to Edison.
In Edison began the business of Vaynerchuk. “I was forced to work on me literally all friends,” says the entrepreneur. The young Vaynerchuk developed a business selling lemonade.
In 11 years, Vaynerchuk opened a business selling baseball cards. The popularity of this venture is easy to rank on the proceeds — two years later, the entrepreneur was earning two to three thousand dollars for a weekend. He stood in shopping malls and offered visitors a rare and not very card.
“If you’re 13 you got hid under the mattress a few thousand dollars and you don’t sell marijuana, then you’re doing something right,” says Vaynerchuk.
The life of a young entrepreneur ruined his father. Approaching a very loud match and Vaynerchuk was preparing a collection of cards for sale. The room went father and said that today and the coming weekend Gary will grind the ice into his shop.
Following a year and a half every weekend and all holidays of Vaynerchuk spent in the basement shop of his father. The working day lasted 10 hours, the salary was $20 a day. Compared to the previous earnings of the entrepreneur it was a total failure.
“My life changed when I was 16,” says the entrepreneur. In shop to his father every day people came and asked the same bottle of wine. Of vaynerchuk found out that about this wine highly in Wine Spectator magazine. “All these people came asking about this wine and left. I couldn’t understand why we don’t do them with my customers.”
Practicing change at the counter, Vaynerchuk came up with the idea to create a system of pre-orders. All customers who asked about the wine, which was not, he offered to leave contact information and payment. Then call back when the wine went to the store.
“Then I realized that there was a separate stratum of people who like not only to drink but also to collect the wine,” says Vaynerchuk. Last school entrepreneur spent studying wine directory and reviews commentators and sommeliers. “I was pohren on Saturn” was Vaynerchuk.
At the University each Vaynerchuk introduced him to the Internet. The first time a friend used a computer and access to the network to communicate with the girls, but the entrepreneur soon realized that he may sell wine products.
Shop Vaynerchuk Sr. was called Shopper’s Discount Liquors. His son wanted to build a brand, so in 1997 he bought the domain winelibrary.com and renamed the store of his father. A year later, Vaynerchuk began managing the store for seven years, the store has grown to a turnover of $60 million.
“I used banner ads, mailing list, radio show, television commercial. But the revelation was more. We live in a unique time, because for the first time buyer has a vote’,” said Vaynerchuk refers to social networks and interactions in them with buyers.
Customers that subscribe to the Wine Library on Twitter, leave in the online store of Vaynerchuk 60% more money than everyone else. “We create the context. Ask readers a question about wine, they say, feel more attached and buy from us”, — says the businessman.
Promoting themselves as a brand
Laws SMM Gary Vaynerchuk is an example of how to build a personal brand online. Until 2015 he has produced a large number of content led to the AskGaryVee YouTube show. But then stopped creating content, and became, as he puts it, to document it. His assistant walks up to a businessman with a camera everywhere, takes almost every step, all the speeches, many meetings and negotiations, mounts, and posts online.
Important advice from Vaynerchuk is that if you are promoting yourself as a brand, you should be a lot everywhere. You need to focus on any audience. Someone convenient to listen to audio podcasts, someone accustomed to video on YouTube for someone native platform is Instagram. In every social network you need to lay out the content regularly, adjusting it under the laws of the platform.
If you took the video, separate the audio and publish a podcast. Make screenshots, place on top of your quote is perfect for Facebook and Instagram. Cut videos into pieces, join subtitles for easy viewing without sound and put in your account in Instagram. And the text of the decode video for your blog or website. So from one movie, you will receive content for all social networks.
Understanding yourself
Despite the fact that Gary is an entrepreneur and his main audience consists of businessmen and startups, he appeals to those who are not destined to start their own business. He’s talking about it rather rudely, but in the case. According to statistics only 4% of the population can conduct business, but nowadays the media and social networks promote the idea that becoming an entrepreneur is possible for everyone. Unfortunately, this leads to the fact that many young entrepreneurs do not just go bankrupt, losing all the investor’s money, but to part with life, unable to endure the stress.
Therefore, Vaynerchuk talks a lot about how important it is to understand yourself, know your strengths and weaknesses and not to meddle in business, if you do not fit.