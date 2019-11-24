From sex education to fraternity: how does education in the United States
The TJ edition of the collected information about the education system of the United States.
Classification of educational institutions in the United States is:
- School under this concept may enter any educational institution, from primary school to University;
- Institute — institution awarding certificate of training, professional certificates, etc.;
- College — an educational institution in which taught: undergraduate programs high school programs vocational level;
The University is an educational institution leading to a diploma of bachelor, postgraduate and master’s degree.
The school year begins in late August and ends in late may/early June.
School education
Children attend public schools attached to the district of residence. Usually in the district one such school. Many parents choose first where you will learn, and then pass to the question of real estate. Some States have a lottery in which the prize allows you to get into the chosen school.
After school children of primary and secondary schools, living at a distance of 3.5 kilometres from school, free delivers the famous yellow bus. For high school the minimum distance to get on this transport is 5-6 kilometers.
Mainly students learn in the first embodiment. Each school (elementary, secondary, high) located in a separate building, which eliminates the intersection of age groups.
In America, teachers were forbidden to read the assessment aloud as each student must rely only on their own result.
Elementary school
In elementary school, as well as in Russia, taught by one teacher, except for physical education, music and drawing. Classes are based on the testing of children, leaders fall into the gifted classes, which are annually shuffled: changing the composition of the class and the teacher. The other two classes — the kids with good test result and a class of children, poorly tested.
In elementary school does not have any exams.
If a child is late for class, he needs to take a special voucher at the entrance, which States the reason for the delay and it turns out, parents know about it. If a student came to class parents will automatically call and inform that the child is not in school. If parents want to warn you of the absence prior to the beginning of classes, they call on a private line and leave a Voicemail message.
High school
In high school, teachers lead their own subject curriculum which is drawn up by each teacher with the recommendations of the district.
Junior high school students will choose 1-2 additional courses (cooking, art, etc.). If the previous year the student received a perfect score on the subject matter, with the new school year he chooses an in-depth program on it.
High school
High school students are given greater freedom of choice of subjects to study, but there are also mandatory, attendance of which is necessary for obtaining the diploma:
- 4 years of English;
- 2 years of mathematics;
- 2 years of natural Sciences;
- 3 years of social Sciences;
- 1 year art course;
- 1 year of physical education.
If the student has already chosen the University or direction, he knows in advance what items he will need for admission. In many high schools the choice is about the same:
- publishing (journalism, the editors of the annual journal);
- work (auto shop, wood processing);
visual arts (photography, cinema, sculpture, painting);
- gaming art (theatre, orchestra, dance);
- foreign languages;
- additional Sciences (statistics, computer science)
- computer equipment (computer usage, computer graphics, web design).
After grade 9 students choose the subjects that would like to explore deeper. The program is called Advanced Placement and includes 38 items:
Points for completing courses (higher than 3.5) give the advantage in many universities for admission.
With the recent years, some high schools in the United States allow graduates in the last academic year to paint personal spaces (which they get at the end of the study) as they like. Somewhere it already was a separate event — one day in the Park gather the family and friends together to create a work of art.
The pupils of each grade of high school have a name:
- freshman — 9th grade;
- sophomore – 10th grade;
- junior — 11th grade;
- senior — 12th grade.
In some schools, students go to the event in the clothes of a certain color, which corresponds to a class. So the crowd, can be easily recognized, the student or the graduate.
Sport
Sport and education are related concepts. In America, developed the spirit of sport, the educational institution is equipped with good infrastructure — stadiums, pools, gyms.
Professional sport gives you the opportunity to get into a good College on a sports scholarship. The final games of the season are conducted completely “clogged” stands. Every team manufactures their own merchandise, in which students go after graduation.
The academic year is divided into sport seasons, in which schools compete against each other in various disciplines. Initially the teams are divided into leagues, where the best go through the hierarchy to the national performances. The last academic year means a lot to involved in sports. At the end of the season, the outstanding players are invited to colleges and universities, offering free education and other benefits.
In American teen films often shown to athletes who are popular among girls, have some privileges, and for poor performance to fly out of his team. Yes, all is well.
Sex education
Sex education in US schools is divided into two types: “full” or “limited abstinence.” Which program will be in educational institution, is affected by many factors: the Director, state, city, type of school.
- The full program runs from 3-4th class to 10th. Students will be told how to protect, bring information about pregnancy, sexual diseases, violence, abortion, etc.;
- Limited to abstinence — bring to students information that they should not engage in sexual relations before marriage. No in-depth information students receive. This method completely rejects the method of contraception.
Sex education is not a compulsory subject. The decision on inclusion in the schedule takes state. As of 2016, 23 States and the district of Columbia saw the necessity of students receiving such education. The rest just reglementary the content of the programmes, which is quite a lot. Non-profit organization “Advocates for Youth” has identified 11 that have proven most effective.
According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases of the U.S. in 2014 (we are talking about high schools):
- 72% of private and public schools has provided students information about the prevention of pregnancy;
- 76% of schools taught that abstinence from sex is “the most effective method of preventing pregnancy, HIV and other diseases”;
- in 61% of schools adolescents provided information about contraceptive effectiveness;
- 35% of schools taught how to correctly use a condom.
The topic of sexual orientation is also affected in schools. 13 States require discussion of this issue, 4 of which brought only negative information associated with the LGBT community. Nine others are considering this subject from both points of view.
Other facts about the school:
- All the desks designed for one person;
- Every day before school broadcast school programs taken by the students of the class movie;
- In the school system has a system of credit points that are awarded for passing courses. To move to the next school you need to score a minimum loan level for this. To obtain a high school diploma require 100 credits.
Higher education
To get a higher education in the United States, students can enroll in the University and in the College and obtain a bachelor’s degree. Colleges are different from universities that can award only a bachelor’s degree. In the community colleges, the training period is two years, after the student goes immediately to a 3rd year in College and gets a bachelor’s degree. Community College in USA — analogue secondary special/professional education.
In the United States is also a popular liberal arts colleges — educational institutions, where the emphasis is on the Humanities. These schools are as high-status as the Ivy League.
Themselves educational institutions are divided into two types — private and public, in both cases, tuition will have to pay. For people who are not citizens of the United States, the cost is higher.
71 650 — 76 650 dollars — the cost of tuition at Harvard per year.
The cost of education at public universities are much lower, for example, a year at the University of North Carolina will manage in 23 000 dollars.
In College the sport developed as much as in schools. Many sports clubs are starting the bid teams from among the students. In the final game of the season attracts recruiters and negotiate with the students.
Large studencheskie competitions are mainly held inside NCAA — national collegiate athletic Association.
Athletic scholarships are of two types:
- full ride scholarship covers all costs for tuition and accommodation;
- partial scholarship covers part of the cost of tuition, but accommodation and meals paid by student himself.
24 American University ranked in the top 50 ranking by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019. The first two places were taken by British Universities — Cambridge and Oxford.
Ivy League
You probably heard this phrase if you were watching American movies, TV shows, or read articles about the States.
Is an Association of eight private universities located in the North-East of the country. The best and oldest educational institutions of the United States.
The governing body of the Association is the Council of the presidents of these universities.
Often, these private universities read lectures politicians, heads of corporations, professors and scientists. Graduates of Ivy League presidents (16 of 45, including Donald trump and Barack Obama), Nobel laureates and artists.
Universities are considered equipped with the most advanced equipment and infrastructure.
Frat
Youth movies the US, you can meet students, non-Greeks who have Greek abbreviations. Let’s see what it is.
Student men’s and women’s organizations — these are groups of students with similar interests. The main aim of joining the brotherhood — an opportunity to acquire useful connections.
The history of fraternities begins in 1776, when five students decided to establish a society “Phi Beta Kappa”, where the Greek letters were chosen to be different from others.
It closed the clubs, and to get them, you need to pass some tests (of course, for some there are exceptions):
- public insults;
- wearing sexy clothes or a special costume (hot dog, chicken, etc.);
- to get the necessary thing in a short time;
- the test of alcohol.
This is done in order to “big brother” could understand what the candidate is willing to join the brotherhood. Membership helps to find new friends not only during College. After the release of many members of the brotherhood continue to help each other.
Life in the fraternity house — in most cases, parties that are sponsored by alumni of the fraternity or rich people, “vip” of the Association. Large parties come the whole buses with beautiful girls, who can be members of sororities or the girls from the Agency.
According to surveys, membership in the brotherhood three times increases the chances of successful completion of studies in comparison with the usual student.
The Gallup survey showed that University graduates who were in fraternities, feel in General more happy than those who are in such organizations was not.
Famous people of the USA, held in fraternity:
- Alexander Graham bell — the inventor of the telephone;
- Mark TWAIN — writer;
- John D. Rockefeller — the first official dollar billionaire in the history of mankind;
- Jeff Bezos — the CEO and founder of Internet companies Amazon.com;
- Fred Smith — founder, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of FedEx;
- Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon.
US presidents who were fraternity:
- Tau Kappa Epsilon Ronald Reagan;
- “Delta Kappa Epsilon” — Theodore Roosevelt, George Herbert Walker Bush, George Walker Bush, Gerald Ford, The Rutherford B. Hayes;
- “Phi Beta Sigma” — Bill Clinton;
- “Phi Delta Theta” — Benjamin Harrison;
- The “flat hat club” — Thomas Jefferson;
- “Skull and Bones” — George Herbert Walker Bush, George Walker Bush, William Howard Taft.
- “Phi Beta Kappa” — Calvin Coolidge, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter.
In his book Inside Greek U, Professor Alan DeSantis notes that only 8.5% of US students are in fraternities and they are contenders for the elites of the country.
Among the famous alumni of the fraternity “Phi Delta Theta” was:
- 34 future of the state Governor;
- 117 congressmen;
- 33 Senator;
- 15 people got on the Hollywood walk of fame;
- 1 the Nobel prize winner;
- 9 holders of the Pulitzer prize;
- 9 owners of Amy;
- 3 persons, who took the Oscar;
- 3 astronaut;
- 2 Prime Minister of Canada;
- 3 judges of the Supreme Court;
- 1 President and 1 Vice President of the United States.
The last time the society began often raise the issue of safe living of students in fraternities. So, in 2017, three students did during parties fraternities:
- Tim Piazza 19-year-old student, a member of the fraternity Beta Theta PI, died after falling from a ladder. Eight members of the brotherhood got charged with manslaughter, and another ten members received allegations of hazing. University Of Pennsylvania;
- Maxwell Grover — 18-year-old student and member of fraternity Delta Theta, died from acute alcohol intoxication. The death was the result of fraternal ritual “Bible Study”. The University Of Louisiana;
- Andrew Coffey is a 20-year-old student, a member of the fraternity PI Kappa Phi, died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity party after drinking a whole bottle of Bourbon. The Florida State University.
I would like to note that each school/University can have their own rules, different from the General.