From Spain every year 15-20 deported Russians. Last thing – of a corrupt official, Deputy Chairman of the government of Stavropol Krai (PHOTO)

From Spain every year will be extradited to Russia 15-20 Russians – corrupt officials, bandits and crooks who are wanted at home.

The last case of extradition of a citizen of Russia was opened in August 2019 on the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economic development of the Stavropol territory Andrei Murgu. As reported by Deutsche Welle, a representative of the National trial chamber Spain (NSPI), which deals with particularly serious crimes and the expulsion of criminals from abroad, Murga was arrested at the request of the Russian side.

Homeland ex-official suspected of fraud – misappropriation of 3.5 million rubles. The criminal case against Murga was initiated in January 2019. According to investigators, he stole the money returned by GUP “Corporation of development of the Stavropol territory” for poorly performed services in the preparation of the website to promote the products of local producers. Requiring the head contractor for the return of 3.5 million rubles. allocated for the completion of the portal, Murga appropriated them to himself, and then went on the run. Initially, he was declared the Federal wanted list, and then in the international.

According to NSPI from 15-20 of Russians who are annually deported from Spain, most wanted for crimes committed in Russia and Russian citizens, who served his sentence for the offense in itself in Spain. Among the latter, for example, is a known crime boss Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young). He was expelled in 2014 after 8 years in a Spanish prison, where he was for money laundering in Spain.

As the DW, in the Russian warrant arrest warrant and extradition that Interpol reports in Spain are several types of criminals. If in 90-e and zero years in the Russian queries appeared in the main taken refuge in Spain, bandits in the last decade, it is often about fraud and officials corrupt.

“These people choose Spain in the hope “is beautiful to live by the sea,” says said Professor of criminology, Complutense University of Madrid Pablo Merino. – They may believe that the Spaniards, as the people of the South and with a kind of reckless, will allow them to easily blend in at one of the local resorts.” I hope they and their financial capabilities, saying that with money you can solve all the issues.

“It’s extremely naive – said the expert – as Spain – legal European state with a developed law enforcement system and that the state is not interested in the presence on its territory of criminal elements”.

Professor Merino recalled that one of the first high-profile cases with the Russian defendant was arrested in Catalonia in 2001, and subsequent deportation to Russia of the leader of the Orekhovskaya OPG Sergey Butorin and his bodyguard Marat Polyansky. They had at least 38 homicides.

A little later the Spaniards took their accomplices – Dmitry Belkin and Andrey Pyleva. Several Spanish civil guards even got during this operation, the Russian medal, because it was about the most dangerous criminals. Butorin and Polyansky, for example, at the time of arrest were in possession of machine guns and pistols.

Since Spain, according to Merino, sent more than 100 persons wanted for serious crimes. So, in 2007, was extradited living in Alicante Aleksandr Markin, accused of murder in 2002, the owner of the supplier of chicken “Optifood” Michael Wunsh. In the same year, was arrested /world/06feb2007/stavr.html Alexey Shiyan, attempt on the life of Russian police. And in 2008, was transmitted to Russia, Alexander Zakharov and Martin Babakekhyan killers of Magadan Governor Valentine Tsvetkova.

In 2008, he was arrested and entrepreneur Irina Boyle, concealed from the Russian tax service tens of thousands of dollars, told DW. And in January 2018 the court in Bryansk sentenced previously deported from Spain local entrepreneurs Olga King and her husband Michael Kaschuk to 8.5 and 9.5 years in prison for defrauding customers in the amount of 743 million rubles.

A lot of publicity, according to Merino, received recent deportation from Spain of two young Russians – Stanislav Lisova and Peter Levashov. However, not in Russia and in the United States, on the order of the FBI. The Americans had tracked them down and charged with cybercrime. Foxes, in particular, was accused of developing a Trojan virus NeverQuest, which, according to Merino, were “illegally seized from the Bank accounts of private individuals and financial institutions in the U.S. and almost 5 million dollars.”

“The extradition procedure in Spain is quite complicated and long,” he told DW, the Madrid lawyer ángel ibáñez. The decision of the national appellate court of Spain (NSPI). It takes from six months to a year and a half. The court thoroughly examines the charges against the persons to be removed: ascertain whether there were in fact some far-fetched accusations, whether we are talking about political persecution. Then the decision of the court is confirmed by the other and by the Council of Ministers of Spain.

So please Russia, deportation is not always satisfied. For example, in its request Spain was considered in 2001, the business tycoon Vladimir Gusinsky, accused at home of embezzling. Judges NCPI suspected the existence of political motives, and Gusinsky was not extradited.

Later Spain had to decide the fate of the civil activist Peter Silaeva. In Russia he was accused of vandalism during the campaign in defense of Khimki forest in 2010 and the attack on administration of Khimki. Silaeva Russia was not given as the former leader of the Karelian branch of party “the Apple” Vasily Popov, whose homeland is accused of fraud. Both had sought political asylum in Finland, and according to the laws of the European Union having this refuge to send is unacceptable, he stated Ibanez.