From the Apple Card did a real knife
September 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The Apple Card was not just credit card but also a great helper in the kitchen.
One of the YouTube users posted on their channel a video in which showed how the Card turned Apple into a real knife. For this he used a normal sharpening stone, familiar to every housewife.
After processing the card is not only easily cuts paper, but easily disposes of vegetables.
Of course, to carry this card with them dangerous, and to pay for her purchases is not recommended. I wonder what else will come up with craftsmen from the Internet?