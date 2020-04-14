From the coronavirus died UFC photographer who made famous photo fight Nurmagomedov – McGregor (photo)
Anthony Causi
Photographer MMA Anthony Causi died from the coronavirus in the 49th year of life, according to BJ Penn.
Pictures Cause published in the New York Post. He was considered to be one of the leading photographers of the UFC.
In particular, he penned the famous shot with the choke Russian Habib Nurmagomedov in a fight with Irishman Conor McGregor.
22 Mar Cause published in Instagram photo from hospital, saying that he contracted the coronavirus.
“I never thought that I would have something similar. I thought I was invincible,” wrote then Cause.