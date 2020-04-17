From the coronavirus has died, the world champion in football
Norman Hunter
World champion-66 in the England Norman hunter died at the age of 76 years, as a result of coronavirus, reports a press-service “Leeds”, whose colours he defended at club level from 1962 to 1976.
“Our club is devastated by the news of the death of a legend “Leeds” Norman hunter at the age of 76 years”, – stated in the message.
In total, the hunter, which role was the protector, played 28 matches for England.