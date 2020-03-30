From the coronavirus passed away fan “Charlton”, who has not missed any of 1076 matches of the team since 1998
March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
SEB Lewis (center)
Club of the English championship – “Charlton athletic” on its official website announced the death of the most devoted fan of the team – SEB Lewis.
38-year-old fan died from complications that were caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.
Lewis was a legendary fan of “Charlton”.
Since 1998, he has not missed a single match of the team. For 22 years he visited 1076 games the “red army”, attending both home and away meetings.