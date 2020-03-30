From the coronavirus passed away fan “Charlton”, who has not missed any of 1076 matches of the team since 1998

March 30, 2020

От коронавируса скончался фанат "Чарльтона", который не пропустил ни одного из 1076 матчей команды с 1998 года

SEB Lewis (center)

Club of the English championship – “Charlton athletic” on its official website announced the death of the most devoted fan of the team – SEB Lewis.

38-year-old fan died from complications that were caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Lewis was a legendary fan of “Charlton”.

Since 1998, he has not missed a single match of the team. For 22 years he visited 1076 games the “red army”, attending both home and away meetings.

