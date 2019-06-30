From the exhibition of the London Museum Madame Tussaud’s has removed the wax figure of Theresa may (PHOTO)

A wax figure of the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa may removed from the exhibit the London Madame Tussauds, reports TASS. This happened even before the politician left office. This decision was made following the results of voting conducted among visitors to popular Museum, writes in the Sunday newspaper The Sunday Times.

.

Wax figure, the creation of which was spent 150 thousand pounds (190 thousand dollars), sent to the warehouse, making the vacant place at the installation with a black door with the number “10” exactly replicate the facade of the residence of the British Prime Ministers at Downing street.

May was depicted with a folder in hand, in a suit coral color with a pencil skirt, leopard shoes and traditional jewelry – pearl necklace.

Now the figure was joined by other statues of former heads of government, stored in the vaults of the Museum. Among them, all British Prime Ministers ruled the country since 1855, with the exception of Neville Chambrelan (1937-1940), Alexander Douglas-home (1963-1964) and Gordon brown (2007-2010), which have not gone through the procedure of General elections.

The name of the new British Prime Minister will be announced in late July.

The main contender this post – the former mayor of London Boris Johnson.

If he prevail over his rival, foreign Minister Jeremy hunt, the Museum will be able to quickly update the exposition and to save on the production of the statue. A wax image of Johnson was made in 2009 when he was staying policy on a post of the mayor. It is possible that the statue will have to be reduced a little in the waist, because, as you admitted recently Johnson himself, he has lost 3.5 kg from to 98.5 to 101.5 kg.

The most famous wax Museum in the world was founded in London in 1835, a sculptor from Alsace Marie Tussaud (1761-1850), née Grosholtz. She was then already well over seventy.

She created wax figures of the French enlightenment of Voltaire and Jean-Jacques Rousseau and one of the founding fathers of United States Benjamin Franklin. During the French revolution she was almost executed because of the close ties with the Royal family , but she survived, eventually she removed the death mask from the most well-known figures of the revolution, Robespierre and Marat.