From the famous Museum “Green vault” in Dresden has stolen jewels worth one billion euros
The famous Museum “Green vault” in the German city of Dresden was robbed. Thieves broke into the building early in the morning and, according to the publication Daily Mail, made jewelry for total amount in billion euros — including jewelry and precious stones. It is reported that the attackers cut off the electricity supply of the building and snuck in through the window.
The criminals fled in a limousine. The police are investigating. It is reported that, despite the power outage, security cameras were able to record the time of the theft.
“Green vault” — the famous collection of jewelry, the former princely treasure house of Wettin, covering the period from the Renaissance to classicism. The name of the richest collections of jewels in Europe comes from the once painted green, now closed mirrors the columns of the hall of jewels.
