From the janitor to the teacher: as the Ukrainians carried out the American dream
From the janitor to the Deputy Director of the school in this way pursued their American dream Ukrainian Taras Petryshyn. At age 16 he moved with his parents to the United States.
When I went to higher education to earn a living, got a job as a janitor at an elementary school in new Jersey. Having received the diploma, began at this school as a teacher and then Vice principal. The journalists of “voice of America” visited the school, where he learned the secrets of rapid career growth.
Students call him “mister PI”
“He’s hilarious, he gives a high-five, he never screams,” said one of the students, also emigrated from Ukraine, and adds that “Mr P” one can speak not only in English but also in Ukrainian.
Another student said that the teacher encouraged him to study better.
“Last year, I had a bad day, he talked to me, told his story, how hard he worked and it helped me. I well remember our conversation and decided to start to learn better” — to share 10-year-old Omar.
Taras immigrated to the United States in the 1990-ies. Living abroad was difficult, he worked construction, in restaurants, in the store, and later went to College and got a job in a local school as a janitor.
“Go to school, too, was good — the money was paid. The schedule match — I am studying from 08:00 to 13:00 and worked from 14:00 to 23:00 approximately,” says Taras.
6 years he worked as a janitor.
“20 rooms and toilet on each floor. All you need to sweep, to wipe, to clean the toilets, if the doors are dirty, wipe them too. Everything has to Shine. If it’s winter, you also need to wash floors, not just sweeping. On the 3rd floor worn box with paper, 25 kg each, 2-3 picked up and carried. Yes, it is hard. But man adapts to everything”, — says the head teacher.
Their ambitions Taras never concealed: “I didn’t want to get out of the school life. Wanted to be a teacher.”
Once Taras said the Director for curriculum Jenin Kushelevich.
“Some nights, when he cleaned my office, we talked about his education, about how he sees his teaching career. I’m glad I was the person who told him that in our school district opened working place, on which was urgently looking for someone,” says Jenin Kushelevich.
Taras then graduated, so without any hesitation I applied and got a job teaching 5th grade. This study is not stopped, he has participated in all educational programs offered by the Department of education.
“Strong professional ethics and a strong desire to learn can motivate each if you actually put work first, not afraid to try something new, expand your horizons, then you can achieve success,” says Kiselevich.
Taras said that in order to achieve its goal, the important thing is not to give up.
“People come and say: “laugh at me because I am an immigrant”, “laugh at me, because I don’t speak English”. I can’t say that I was laughed at, I can’t say that me children laughed. They said, “Oh, you did,” Yes, I was cleaning, but now I’m here, this is an example, learn to never be removed,” says Taras.
When in elementary school opened a vacancy of head teacher, Taras decided to try their hand. It took a year of internship with the salary of regular teachers.
“We have 385 pupils, and 105 school staff is a lot of people. Everyone has their own needs. He should always come when you need to support them. Every day when come to work, their problems should be left at home,” says school Director Jason Habedank.
Taras takes his job as a mission: “I try every day to children to grow up — in life, in science, in everything. I wish they loved going to school. I try also to teachers grow.”
The story of Taras Partisine is an example of the American dream, believe and colleagues of Taras.
“It’s a really American story about what we believe. If you work hard — you will be rewarded. And it’s just a case of Mr. PetroChina,” says the teacher in school.
The Taras advises immigrants to choose a goal and go for it.
“Learn the language, get an education, set a goal and work towards its realization. I know it’s hard, but in this country there are many opportunities, you just have to use them”.
Plans Petrishina — become headmaster, and then more. He believes his chances, the main thing is to be true to your life principles — to work hard, be fair and love children.