From the orphanage in Boston University: the history of disabled orphans from Russia, adopted by Americans
Sasha Suloev was born in Tambov region in 1991. Parents left him in the house baby: legs the boy did not move, and the hands had four fingers. Now he is 28 years old — Alexander Digamos conquered Kilimanjaro, he plays piano and is studying law at Boston University. His story in the first person.
I grew up in an orphanage for children with physical disabilities in the Penza region, Nizhny Lomov, — tells Sasha Voice of America. All my childhood I moved into a small carriage that looked like a square scooter with four wheels. I start from the floor and thus moving.
When you grow up in an orphanage, you understand fully that you have Natsumi as “normal” children. In the orphanage family, all the children — your brothers and sisters, and teachers — how would parents. Then had a great desire to get the attention and love of parents, intimate relationship… most of the children that were produced from my orphanage, has been in nursing homes. Even if you had some interests, you understand that this is not implemented in career. And I knew, too, will be in a nursing home.
I love Boston. I like architecture, I like the people. When I came to America, I was very surprised by the fact that each building has access for people with disabilities. My experience in Russia shows that the access for people with physical disabilities there is very limited. Of course, now it is improving, but still all the steps. I think, if people with disabilities do not even have access to buildings, it says a lot about the attitude of society to these people.
One of the first things I noticed when I came to America — that I wasn’t looking. They didn’t stop and “zyrili” as we said in the orphanage. I immediately realized that people’s perceptions and physical defects are completely different.
My friends here don’t consider me different. Do not think that I am different from them. Yes, they know that I have dentures, what if there is an Elevator in the building, I go up the Elevator. But it’s not a big deal.
In 10 years I began to write poetry. In 2005 Natasha Shaginyan-Needham came to our orphanage with the crew, they were filming a documentary, and we organized a small concert where I read his poetry. Natasha was the head of the adoption Agency and the head of a charity that helped orphans. We became friends, she took an interview with me. She asked if I had a magic wand, what would I do. I replied that would make my legs to walk, but four fingers would left is so original… She asked would I like to go to the US for surgery and learn to walk. For me it was a shock. So it all started. I believe that charitable organizations are very important — without this organization I wouldn’t be here.
Natasha found a hospital in Dallas, Texas, in which you can do the surgery, to rehabilitation. She found friends, Michael and Ellen Digamos. They had three children, but they took me in to live. In January 2007 the surgery I amputated the lower part of the legs from the knees below I was able to wear dentures. After three months, I started to learn to walk on artificial limbs.
You put on your foot shape special silicone that holds the prosthesis. At first I was afraid of falling: I was very high, three times higher. Everything around me was completely different.
We went to Russia to arrange the adoption, and the last day before departure I asked parents to take me to the book store, and I scored a huge bag of Russian books.
When I had surgery, Helen nursed her baby and did not know how my surgery will require her constant care. We have developed a very close relationship as mother and son. The plan was this: I get dentures, start to walk and fly back to the orphanage. I think when I started going, my parents understood: let me go back to the orphanage, where I didn’t know what would happen to me in the future, they will not.
One night they asked me if I wanted to become a brother of their little boy. Of course, I agreed. During the year I learned to walk and I had parents, I learned English. My mom’s name is Helen, my father’s name is Michael. I’ve never had a brother and I love him very much. Without my parents I wouldn’t be here, I am very grateful to them.
Legal education in America is considered to be one of the most difficult. To get an education at Boston University, I took a loan which I will pay when I become a lawyer. The University I received a grant as a reward for their academic success.
This summer I worked for a judge at the state Agency that regulates discrimination. It was very difficult, but it was a good experience. I live in a small Studio, which is located next to the University — 10 minute walk.
I knew and understood from my childhood how people in Russia treat the adoption of orphans, especially American citizens. We have in the orphanage had a couple of children who have been adopted by Americans before me. But I seriously told people, you go to America, and there you bodies take. When you’re a kid, believe it.
I was not very surprised by the Dima Yakovlev law when he banned the adoption. But I wanted people to listen to the orphans more than the opinion of politicians. I wrote the petition three days before the Russian President had to sign the bill. I told about their fate as we lived in an orphanage, how to eat and how I live now.
I wanted to say that if you’re an orphan, no matter the color of the passports of people who want to adopt you. It is important that if you have the opportunity to live in a family, how can it be banned? But the policy was more important than the lives of thousands of children.
I always liked the piano. In the orphanage, I often sat behind him and tried to play. Haven’t met with melodies that truly require five fingers. Although, of course, if you try to play Rachmaninoff, you and 20 fingers is not enough. No matter how it turns out, I like the process.
Now I am a regular member of the organization, driven by Natasha. I communicate with her very often, I became a member of her family. We collect funds for orphanages in Russia, organized special projects — for example, the hike on Kilimanjaro. The first time I participated in it in 2012, it was the first year in College. It was very hard, probably the hardest thing in my life.
Last time I was on Kilimanjaro 4 years ago. Still people are surprised when I hear it. I wish they realized that physical disabilities is not as bad as they think. And the attitude of the people with disabilities need to change. It is necessary constantly to remind — to remember that at least something in your hands.
The world is great, and live great. But we should not forget that this is not true for many people.