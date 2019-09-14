From the Palace where Churchill was born, stole the Golden toilet
In the UK from the family estate of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill stole the Golden toilet. We will remind, in Moscow in the state Tretyakov gallery stole the painting Arkhip Kuindzhi “AI-Petri. Crimea”.
As informs the British TV channel Sky News, citing local police, the attackers entered the Palace of Blenheim in the night and left the scene about 4:50 a.m. Saturday, September 14. Since the toilet was connected to the Sewerage system and water supply, its theft has caused significant damage and led to flooding.
The value of stolen is estimated at 1 million pounds. The author of this element in the bathroom, known as “America”, is an Italian master conceptualist Maurizio Cattelan.
It is known that the kidnapping have detained a 66-year-old man, whose identity was not disclosed.
Blenheim Palace — the ancestral estate of the Dukes of Marlborough, one of the largest Palace and Park ensembles of England. Located on the outskirts of Woodstock in Oxfordshire. Since 1987 — a monument of world heritage of UNESCO.
In 2016, the installation was exhibited in new York at the Guggenheim Museum.
