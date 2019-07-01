From the plane over London fell dead Kenyan
A resident of South London, found in your garden body, which, as identified by the police, fell out of the plane. The incident was reported .
The investigation revealed that the man flew from Kenya to the chassis. The body of an illegal immigrant fell into a moment when the aircraft Kenya Airways was preparing to land to land at Heathrow airport.
Victim is not yet identified. In the compartment where flew the man found a bag with food and clothes. Probably Kenyan froze in flight.