From the plane over London fell dead Kenyan

| July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

Из самолета над Лондоном выпал мертвый кениец

A resident of South London, found in your garden body, which, as identified by the police, fell out of the plane. The incident was reported .

The investigation revealed that the man flew from Kenya to the chassis. The body of an illegal immigrant fell into a moment when the aircraft Kenya Airways was preparing to land to land at Heathrow airport.

Victim is not yet identified. In the compartment where flew the man found a bag with food and clothes. Probably Kenyan froze in flight.

