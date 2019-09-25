From the Russian blogger ran the cat with a tattoo
He is willing to pay a fee.
Russian boxer Rustam Shafiyev has published in his Instagram account with the message about the missing cat-a Sphinx with an original nickname the Demon. The animal became popular in the network due to numerous prison tattoos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
Moreover, extravagant pet even have a personal page @karafight_bes where the owner regularly posts pictures of him. On the page of the cat-Sphinx signed by thousands of people. For any information about the whereabouts of the Demon, loving the owner is ready to pay 500 thousand rubles, hryvnia equivalent is around 191 thousand.
Shafiev quickly organized search and rescue operation, appealed for help to friends, but was never able to find a precious pet. He is convinced that the Devil might steal the appeal to potential kidnappers said that “constantly will not hide” and sooner or later the information about where the cat will be known.
Note that users ‘ opinions about what happened vary: some began to regret the fact that the cat ran away, while others accused the owner in animal cruelty. However, the master himself said earlier that before tattooing the animal was done anesthesia.
Watch followers tattooed spinka there were those who reacted with irony to his attempt to join the criminal world:
hronika.info