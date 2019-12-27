From the series ‘Chernobyl’ before the speech Greta Thunberg at the UN: 11 event that will be remembered in 2019
2019 the year is coming to an end, taking with him a decade. There are so many things that c is more than enough for a few years. Among them was the Grand opening, disturbing the soul, and the events that will go down in history. Edition AdMe.ru listed than remember the outgoing year, assembling a mosaic of the 11 most iconic moments of the final chord of the 2010’s.
1. Made the first photo black hole
In April, the planet was stunned by an incredible discovery: scientists have shown the world a picture of a black hole located in the galaxy M87 and the Virgo constellation. As explained by the researchers, the space object is 3 million times bigger than Earth. To capture the black hole in the picture, I had to bring 8 telescopes. And for photo processing, received in 2017, it took about 2 years.
By the way, the colors on the image — conventional. They could make green, yellow or pink, since the original image of the telescope monochrome.
2. “The Joker” became the most profitable film adaptation of the comic book in the history of cinema
5 weeks of hire global box office receipts of the film “the Joker” reached $957 billion Profit from the picture at 15.3 times its budget, which totaled $ 62.5 million Thus, adaptation of a comic book broke the record for the movie “the Mask” with Jim Carrey in the title role, which was able to raise $ 351 million with a budget of $ 23 million.
3. The Notre Dame Cathedral there was a fire
In the spring there was a fire in the Notre-Dame Cathedral — one of the main attractions of the French capital. Soon on a scene there has arrived the President and Emmanuel macron. On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Notre Dame de Paris on fire. The whole nation is experiencing. My thoughts are with all Catholics and all French. Like all my fellow citizens, I am sad to see this part burns us.”
The cause of the incident is still unclear. According to firefighters, the fire could contribute to the restoration work for which the Cathedral was erected the scaffolding.
4. The first all-female spacewalk
NASA astronauts Christine cook and Jessica Meir made the first ever exclusively female spacewalk, which lasted about 7 hours. During this time, the girls have replaced the battery, which is out of order, and successfully completed a number of additional tasks. Christina went into space 4 times already, and Meir — the first time.
5. In Antarctica began to break away iceberg the size of two new York
Iceberg the size in 2 times more in new York, approximately 1,700 square km, is separated from the ice shelf brunt in Antarctica. He may be the biggest over the past century.
Cracks in this area was first observed in October 2016. According to NASA, it is unknown how this will affect future research and the presence on the glacier people.
6. The rapid rise in popularity TikTok
Social network TikTok outpaced Instagram on the number of downloads in the App Store and Google Play. Unusual service continues to win the hearts of users around the world: everyone, who’s ready to make fun of 15-second clip, there is a chance to gather hundreds of likes and even become known throughout the Internet.
The app appeared in China in 2016, it was developed by the company ByteDance. Before it was called Douyin, but after rebranding in 2018 was renamed TikTok.
7. “Chernobyl” became the most popular series in the history of
Mini-series “Chernobyl” from the American HBO audience rating ahead of “Game of thrones” and according to IMDb he headed the top most popular TV series in history.
The script for “Chernobyl” wrote Craig Mazin who made a name for himself in Hollywood comedies. In his spare time he studied the information about the Chernobyl accident. Initial curiosity gradually turned into admiration for the heroism of Soviet citizens, and Masino came up with the idea to film the story of the disaster.
8. Launched the first group of satellites Starlink
In may 2019, the launched the first group of 60 low-earth satellites Starlink, developed by the company SpaceX. Their goal is to create a network cheap satellite Internet. In case of successful functioning of Starlink will be able to provide people worldwide with broadband access to the network.
9. The performance of Greta Thunberg in UN
16 year old girl from Sweden Greta Thunberg, who was famous for his efforts to combat climate change, spoke at the opening of the UN summit in new York. In order to get to the city, she crossed the Atlantic ocean on a sailing yacht.
At the summit of Swedish criticized world leaders for inaction in climate and ecology: “Everything is wrong. I shouldn’t be here, I would have to go back to school. Their empty speeches you stole my dreams and my childhood. The mass extinction, but all you can say is money and the tale of endless economic growth. How dare you?!”
In addition, the activist became the man of the year by Time magazine.
10. The birth of first child Megan Markle and Prince Harry
It seemed the whole planet was waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally become parents. Newborn Archie was born in may and was 7th in line to the British throne.
11. Stopped working Google+
Google closed the social network Google+ for ordinary users and left only version for corporate customers. The company acknowledged that it launched in 2011, the social network failed to win the love of users: 90 % of sessions is less than 5 seconds. In addition, Google told about the problems arising with the protection of personal data of account holders.