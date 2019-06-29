From the stables to the gym: how are the holidays 18-year-old beauty-granddaughter Sofia Rotaru

18-year-old Sofia Yevdokymenko just returned from holidays in the French resort of théoule-Sur-Mer. After returning to Kiev, the model immediately started training.

Grandchildren Sofia Rotaru after the grandmother went on a creative way. 25-year-old Anatoly has dedicated his life to music, and Sofia Yevdokymenko began her career as a model.

In between fashion sets and study Evdokimenko vacationing on the coast of the Ligurian sea. The girl had a good time, not forgetting to share photos with followers.

And he returned to Kiev, apparently on vacation, Sophia first went to visit their horses. “Back to my unicorn,” — reads the caption to the video. Agree, not life, but a fairy tale! After all, not everyone can have your unicorn.

Immediately after the movie with the horses, she has published footage from the gym. Sofia doesn’t forget about regular exercise and trying to always be in good shape. In the instagram story Evdokimenko showed how she was doing.

Of course, Sophia really is a beautiful girl. How would you rate her looks?

