From the statue of Ibrahimovic left one foot (photo)
January 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The statue of the Milan striker and former player of the national team of Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic in malmö almost completely destroyed.
It all started with the fact that the vandals sprayed the statue with paint, and then sawed off the nose, and committed other acts of vandalism.
In early January, the unknown knocked over the monument.
Now the statue was only feet.
Everything associated with the purchase of Ibrahimovic football club “Hammarby” that was not liked by the fans Malmo.