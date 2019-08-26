From the truck’s MAN made home on wheels, which transcend any off-road
The company’s project Box Manufaktur has called 6×6 Overlanding.
The guys took as a basis the MAN truck and equipped it with four-wheel drive on all 6 wheels. The power of the motor is 500+ HP (2034 Nm).
The machine is called 6×6 Overlanding. Thanks to all-wheel drive and powerful motor, the truck is really perfect for travelling in remote places.
Box Manufaktur is a German company that specializiruetsya in the design and manufacture of custom-made vehicles with huge off-road abilities. Instead of using a metal or wooden frame, it was decided to use composite panel for greater strength and maximum savings in total weight.
Presentation of a 26-ton MAN truck with wheel formula 6×6 not so long ago took place in America. It is reported that off-road caravan designed for a family of five.
Under the hood, that big guy has over 500 HP and 2034 Nm of torque – and how differently to make this heavy machine to move with ease over rough terrain.
Truck Box Manufaktur has three locking of the differential 32 and the front transmission and four reverse gears. This huge variation of factors is crucial when climbing steep grades with a full payload or a slow exit from seemingly hopeless situations.
MAN uses “fierce” off-road tires that can be inflated using the built-in external of the compressor.
Depending on your requirements, off-road truck that will be the perfect caravan for a truly great travel will cost from 250 000 to 400 000 dollars.