From the VW Passat made the fastest shed in the world
Everyone has heard about the motorhomes, but what about the shed on wheels?
The owner of this strange machine built within seven months of the incredible variety of parts and created something very impressive.
This vehicle even managed to get into the Guinness Book of records as the fastest shed.
Looking at this car, you probably expect the vehicle on the basis of which is built…it is some kind of commercial van or maybe even polufugankom. No, no and no again, as the basis for the project was selected Volkswagen Passat 1999 model year.
The owner reports that have been manufactured with additional metal frame which attaches to a wooden shed the necessary strength. Under the hood is an upgraded 4.2-liter V8 engine taken from the Audi RS4 B7 generation, power equal to about 450 horsepower. The motor is connected with the system of a full drive Quattro.
The owner has created a special hydraulic suspension, which may, if desired, to reduce the height of ground clearance that the car really looked like a shed when the vehicle is parked.
Wheels borrowed from Volkswagen Transporter tire for commercial vehicles, which can withstand considerable weight of the car.
Despite the huge size of the barn, the cabin can only accommodate two people. Driving this shed on wheels, it seems, rides like a car, albeit an incredibly wide Its aerodynamics (or lack thereof) really becomes noticeable only at high speeds.
The owner claims that the barn rides even more comfortable than its Mercedes-Benz S-Class.