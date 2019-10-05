From these products in the short term, you can gain weight
While certain foods accelerate the metabolism and help in the fight against excess weight, there are foods, which produces the opposite effect.
Nutritionists from France called the top 5 products, which is why we get fat.
Wheat flour. Although white pasta and bread, the taste seems much more pleasant than their whole grain counterparts, still these products should be avoided. Wheat flour contains almost no fiber, and our body does not use any energy for their cleavage, and this reduces the speed of metabolism.
Butter. Saturated fatty acids omega-6 which are contained in butter, increase insulin resistance. Because of this our body converts too much carbohydrates into fat.
Sodas. With a lot of sugar syrup found in carbonated drinks, slowing down the metabolism. Syrup corn fructose has a more traumatic impact on the metabolic processes in the body.
Candy. Sweets cause a sharp spike in blood sugar levels, they are rapidly absorbed by the body. It also slows down the metabolic rate. Sweet tooth you can eat dark chocolate to satisfy your sugar cravings without impact on blood sugar levels.
Alcoholic beverages. Only a couple of martinis reduces the body’s ability to burn fat. This is due to the fact that the food you alcohol used by the body as fuel for energy instead of carbohydrates that are stored as fat.