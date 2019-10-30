From three vessels found the expedition to find a sunken world war II ships, organized by Paul Allen (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

A group of researchers created by the late co-founder of Microsoft Paul Allen continues the search for the ships sunk during the Second world war. And the expedition been a success. Only in October 2019, there were several unique findings: one of them is at the bottom of the Philippine sea, the other two in the North Pacific ocean.

As reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK at the bottom of the Philippine sea researchers have found the first us aircraft carrier sunk by the Japanese pilot’s suicide in 1944, together with 143 people on Board. The ship, located at a depth of 4736 metres, was able to capture using unmanned submarine. In the flooded aircraft carrier can be seen on his name – St. Lo, traces of camouflage paint and decals in English.

Escorting the American transport aircraft carrier was destroyed during the RAID – the first successful attack of a kamikaze pilot on a U.S. Navy ship during the Second world war. Then one aircraft from the Japanese squad hit the deck of the vessel that led to the detonation of the Arsenal and the sinking of an aircraft carrier. The attack on St. Lo killed 143 people, reminds “Interfax”.

After the success of this RAID the Japanese command ordered to increase the number of attacks by kamikaze pilots. This has led to the deaths of more than 4 thousand people.

The second finding of the expedition Paul Alan no less important is the Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi, which is found in the waters of the marine National monument Papahanaumokuakea near midway. In 1942 there was a major naval battle that ended in victory for the Americans and became a turning point in the war in the Pacific.

In the course of the battle, Japan lost 4 heavy carrier, heavy cruiser, 248 aircraft, sea-based, as well as about 2,500 people.

20 October on the website of the naval Institute the U.S. Navy reported that a research ship R/V Petrel found and identified the ship of the Imperial Japanese Navy Akagi.

Its exact location is revealed. It is known that the carrier is on level ground at a depth of approximately 5,400 meters.

The third vessel, discovered by the expedition of the research vessel R/V Petrel on the bottom near the Akagi – the remains of the aircraft carrier Kaga. This heavy aircraft carrier of the Imperial Japanese part 1 (carrier) division of the Navy of the country participated in the Chinese conflict and the fighting of the first period of the war in the Pacific (the attack on the Pacific fleet of the U.S. Navy and the far Eastern Fleet of the Navy of great Britain and offensive operations of midway). In the course of hostilities in the summer of 1942 the aircraft carrier was damaged by five direct hits of bombs and destroyed torpedo escort.

Paul Allen – the son of a veteran of the Second world war. Funded with his money, the expedition discovered over the past four years, the wreckage of several us and Japanese ships, as well as Italian cruiser.

Among the previous findings of the expedition – the American aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV-2), the legendary cruiser Indianapolis, the aircraft carrier USS Wasp (CV-7) and USS Hornet (CV-8), the American cruisers USS Juneau (CL-52) and USS Helena (CL-50), the Japanese battlecruiser IJN Hiei Japanese battleship Musashi, a number of other ships, over 10 planes of deck aircraft – seven bombers Douglas TBD-1 Devastators, several Grumman F4F Wildcat.